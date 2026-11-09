Things to Do in Baltimore This Weekend (Nov. 13-15)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a fairy festival to a celebration of Irish culture.

FaeryCon

Nov. 13-15, 1-5 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday | Baltimore

Step into the fantastical world of fairies at this annual convention at the Lord Baltimore Hotel, featuring a market, panels and workshops and unique roaming characters. Additional activities can be added for an extra fee.

$28+, free for children ages 12 and younger | faerycon.com

Maryland Irish Festival

Nov. 13-15, 6-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday | Timonium

Explore Maryland’s vibrant Irish community at this annual cultural festival at the Maryland State Fair Grounds! Learn traditional children’s songs and stories, dance along to Irish folk music and enjoy tasty food. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations

$10-$65 | irishfestival.com

Lighthouse Fall Fest

Nov. 14, 1-5 p.m. | Baltimore

An outdoor fall festival held by Lighthouse Canton, includes a local vendor fair, children’s activities and more

Free | tinyurl.com/LighthouseFallFest