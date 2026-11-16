Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a German Christmas village to a quirky fiber art exhibit.
Alice by Heart
Nov. 20-21, 6 p.m. Friday; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday | Baltimore
Performing arts students at the Baltimore School for the Arts will be performing “Alice by Heart,” an “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired musical by the creators of “Spring Awakening” that reimagines the story in World War II-era London.
$20 | bsfa.org/event/fall-play-alice-by-heart
German Christmas Village in Baltimore
Nov. 21-22, noon-9 p.m. (Additional dates in November and December) | Baltimore
A Baltimore holiday tradition for over a decade, this Inner Harbor marketplace features plenty of places to shop for handmade holiday presents and sample German goodies.
Free | baltimore-christmas.com
Sweater Selfies with Artist Sam Barsky
Nov. 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon | Baltimore
Baltimore fiber artist Sam Barsky, whose unique and locally-inspired sweater designs have earned him a large following on social media, will be speaking and answering questions about his landmark sweaters on display at the American Visionary Art Museum.
Included with museum admission | avam.org