Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from shopping to holiday presents to a Christmas tree festival.

Bazaart: Holiday Craft Marketplace

Nov. 27-28, noon-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday | Baltimore

Shop for some truly unique holiday presents at the American Visionary Art Museum’s annual holiday market.

Free | avam.org

Kennedy Krieger’s Festival of Trees

Nov. 27-29, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Timonium

Join the Kennedy Krieger Institute at its annual fundraising event, which promises to be full of holiday cheer. Ticket sales from this winter wonderland carnival at the Maryland State Fair Grounds will benefit patients at the hospital by funding its programs.

$10-$22, free for children ages 4 and younger | kennedykrieger.org/festivaloftrees

Holiday Pottery Market at Mudhouse Pottery Studio

Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Baltimore

Support local ceramics artists at this Small Business Saturday event, featuring the creations of 10 local potters for sale.

Free | mudhousepotterystudio.com