Things to Do in Baltimore This Weekend (Nov. 6-8)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a museum market fair to a musical debut.

Zbigniew Zukowski at Gallery 1448 (Opening Reception)

Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m. | Baltimore

Gallery 1448 will debut their exhibit highlighting the works of Polish-American mixed-media artist Zbigniew Zukowski, with opportunities to meet the artist and ask him about his work.

Free | gallery1448.com

Benjamin Banneker’s Birthday Market Fair

Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Catonsville

The Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum is celebrating its namesake’s birthday with a historical vendor fair, live cooking demonstrations, games, live music and other fun attractions.

Free | baltimorecountymd.gov

Collegiate World Premiere of The Musical, “Kenya’s Soul”

Nov. 7-8, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 4-8 p.m. Sunday | Baltimore

Morgan State University Musical Theatre will be presenting the Collegiate World Premiere of “Kenya’s Soul,” a new musical from the creators of classics like “Aida” and “Dreamgirls” about a girl who discovers a dark secret about her wealthy family’s past.

$20-$30 | events.morgan.edu/event/collegiate-world-premiere-of-the-musical-kenyas-soul