Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Oct. 16-18)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a major craft show to enjoying cocktails by the waterfront.
Garden Glow
Oct. 16-17, 5-9 p.m. | Monkton
Ladew Gardens is all lit up for Halloween, with glowing sculptures and jack-o’-lanterns carved by local artists and community members on display. Guests can even carve their own pumpkin to contribute to the garden!
$10-$50 | ladewgardens.com
Whiskey on the Waterfront
Oct. 17, noon-6 p.m. | Baltimore
Head to Sagamore Spirit for music, fun and whiskey. This free and family-friendly event allows guests to sip on whiskey cocktails and try local food trucks while listening to live music. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and
chairs for the waterfront lawn.
Free | sagamorespirit.com/whiskey-on-the-waterfront-2026
Maryland Fall Home & Garden Show + Craft Show
Oct. 16-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Timonium
One of Maryland’s biggest craft shows is here! Explore offerings from more than 300 vendors and artisans, including 100 Maryland-based artists, during this weekend event at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Cow Palace.
$4-$30 | mdfallhomeandgarden.com