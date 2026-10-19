Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Oct. 24-25)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a charity run to a beloved band’s farewell tour.

Port to Fort 6K

Oct. 24, 8:30 a.m. | Baltimore

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to run in the 30th Annual Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation Port to Fort 6k. This iconic Baltimore race brings community members together to run for a cause and help support critically ill children. Racers can run or walk through historic Fort McHenry, which features incredible harbor views.

$28-$43.90 | runsignup.com/Race/MD/Baltimore/PorttoFort6k

Journey: Final Frontier Tour

Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. | Baltimore

Celebrate Journey on their farewell tour at CFG Bank Arena. The band, best known for their hit songs “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Only the Young,” will be hitting the road to celebrate one last time and thank their fans who’ve been with them every step of the way.

$53+ | journeymusic.com

Charm City Moon Market

Oct. 25, noon-4 p.m. | Baltimore

Shop for unique gifts at this craft fair featuring local artists, jewelers and even fortune tellers at the Ministry of Brewing.

Free | tinyurl.com/CharmCityMoonMarket