Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a Celtic Halloween concert to a party at the Baltimore Streetcar Museum.

Fairies, Foes, and False Lovers: A Celtic Halloween

Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. | Baltimore

A Halloween celebration hosted by Creative Alliance, featuring live Celtic music with a focus on spooky and mystical folklore

$35-$46 | creativealliance.org/event/fairies-foes-and-false-lovers-a-celtic-halloween

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 8-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday | Baltimore

Halloween is the perfect time to enjoy this stage adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic gothic novel, performed by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

$37-$91 | chesapeakeshakespeare.com/shows-tickets/frankenstein

A Haunted Ride: Halloween Party at the Baltimore Streetcar Museum

Oct. 31, 6-10 p.m. | Baltimore

The Baltimore Streetcar Museum is celebrating Halloween by opening its doors after-hours for a spooky party featuring DJed music and a costume contest, hosted by the Baltimore-based Clifton Pleasure Club.

$25 | cpcbalt.com/halloween