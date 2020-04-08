By Style Staff





Weekend Fun, What To Do April 9-12

Its been a few weeks since Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order for all Marylanders, and here we are, still at home. So, how do we keep the weekends from blending together? Here are a few ideas to try.

Thursday

Quarantine Party

DJ ChynaDoll takes over the Reginald F. Lewis Museum’s Instagram feed on Thursday, April 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. for a special edition of Museum Nights @ Home. Groove along @lewismuseum. There will even be a printable black history trivia game to play at home.

Play a Board Game

Party on. Make sure you bust out these virtual party games for some social distancing.

Heads Up!

This popular game by Ellen DeGeneres, the one where a player guesses a word that only other players can see, is now on the video-chat app Houseparty. Even better, it’s free.

Charades

It’s time to take this classic board game virtual. Everyone knows the rules, right? You just have to guess the word your team member is acting out from a wide pool of suggestions. As for how you can choose the words over a video chat? You can search for a word generator online to help with that.

Friday

Sing some Karaoke





Is karaoke considered a party game? It should be. Now you can try to virtually out-belt your friends and family with the Stingray Karaoke app ( Found on Apple Store and Google Play)

The app is free to use through April 18 and offers unlimited access to a catalog of more than 50,000 songs spanning decades, genres, and languages featuring artists like Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and Cyndi Lauper. There is also a Just For Kids option. So, for those little ones who love Frozen, now is their chance to repeatedly belt out their favorite tune, “Let It Go.”

Two Words: Waterfall Cams

Wouldn’t be great to travel right now? Here are three live cams that stream from waterfalls around North America. Waimea Falls Park in Hawaii rushes relaxation into your home with its roaring waters and the glimpses of island greenery. Niagara Falls, naturally, has its own camera and a perfect view to show kids who have never seen this famous waterfall. Finally, the Brown Bear Cam at Katmai National Park in Alaska brings you all that its name promises: bears, a waterfall and Alaska.

Saturday

Turn Inward

The Meditation Minis podcast hosted by Chel Hamilton is free and offers quick 5 to 10-minute meditations to ease stress, aid sleep or even to be more comfortable speaking. A favorite here: the episode called “Relaxing Jacuzzi Bubbles of Calm.”

Cook Something Up

Speaking of podcasts, tune it to Hey Chef! In his latest episode, would-be chef and Baltimore teen Sammy Baunoch interview chef Chris Amendola of Baltimore’s Foraged Eatery. Find out more on Instagram @heychefpodcast.

Sunday

Book It

Grace Lin, author of “A Big Mooncake for Little Star” shows young artists and readers how to draw a Chinese dragon in this YouTube video. Last week, Dolly Parton donated $1 million toward Vanderbilt University’s research efforts on the coronavirus. This weekend, she can read a story to your children. Oh, that Dolly.

2 Ways to Workout

Bigger Faster Stronger is a company that offers training programs for student and athletes as well as for physical education teachers. It comes recommended to us by Baltimore County Public Schools phys ed teacher Bradley Eastham. Check out the dot drill here which should be easy enough to set up in your house or outside for a kid who just have to move.

For moms: Massy Arias is a mom herself and an internationally known personal trainer who has been sharing videos and other fitness instruction on Instagram. Follow her @massy.arias.