Weekend Fun, What to Do April 16-19

By Style Staff





Oh, hey, you’re still here. We’re all still here, we think.

Wait, what day is it again? It’s Thursday, April 16, and we’ve been home for about a month now. The weather calls for rain Friday into Saturday, and then sun on Sunday. So, we’ve stacked up some indoor weekend fun ideas, from concerts, plays, crafts and more. Hang in there, everyone. We can’t wait to be back with a full calendar of outdoor and crowd-filled fun.

Thursday

Movie Night

Let’s be real: A night at the movies has never been cheaper. SNF Parkway Theatre, one of the independent movie houses were are lucky to have in B’more, is streaming four new movies. Audiences can visit their site and purchase $12 virtual tickets for any film of their choice and be the cool one in the crowd who’s seen the latest indie flick. Now showing: “The Traitor,” “The Hottest August,” “Straight Up,” and “The Citizen.” Twelve bucks and nobody complains if you bring your own popcorn—we like it! mdfilmfest.com

WTMD Cabin Fever Concert

Two concerts in one night—go for it, you party animals. It is the weekend eve, after all. Tonight, Raul Midón brings his soulful sounds and acoustic guitar to the show. Head to WTMD’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. for this one-hour show.

Friday

Exploring Nature

In non-corona times, Irvine Nature Center hosts a storytime every Friday. While we are all home, it’s quite a bit harder to explore nature. But Irvine’s YouTube page has a lot of videos that will bring an outdoor experience to everyone.

Catch The Phantom of the Opera Live

Did you know that all of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical’s are now streaming on YouTube for a limited time? A new musical will go live on The Shows Must Go On! channel every Friday at 7 p.m. In addition to the full-length videos, viewers can even catch some behind-the-scenes footage from Webber himself.

Saturday

Kerplunk Live! Free Family Art Tune-In Workshop

Here’s another great way for us to do something good while having fun this weekend. Creative Alliance hosts free art-making workshops on Facebook every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. This weekend, kids will make a trophy, because as organizers say, we deserve one right now. Yep, we couldn’t agree more. No registration is needed for this workshop, but artists can get ready by digging into to the recycling bin for things to stack. Look for a juice bottle, milk container or toilet paper rolls. Cardboard, small cans and lids can be set aside for extra decoration. Trophy makers also need tape, glue or a glue stick. Markers, streamers, sequins and other shiny stuff also can be used to decorate. Pull together these supplies and get ready to craft some fun!

Yoga: Movement as a Self-Love Language

This one is for the parents—and it also comes to us from the Creative Alliance. Once those kids have made their trophy, it’s your turn to take over the Facebook page and tune in for some stretching at noon with yoga instructor Grace Marshall. We don’t need to tell you that you deserve this, but we will.

Getting in the Mix: Cocktail-Naming Contest

Sally O’s in Highlandtown staffs the bar for this virtual event, showing viewers drinks they can make at home. Brush up on your bartending skills in isolation and get ready for your guests later this year. Dave Seel of the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund will share information about that group and how diners can help the restaurant industry. Finally, Baltimore singer Shelby Blondell will perform her new song, “It’ll Be Okay.” This event also comes to us through Facebook—join from the Socialyzer page at 6 p.m.

Sunday