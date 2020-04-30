Weekend fun, What to Do April 30-May 3

By Style Staff





After long hours and late nights, it’s almost time to shift into self-care mode and get to relaxing. But, instead of collapsing onto the couch for a weekend-long marathon of whatever show we’ve been binge-watching, let’s try these fun ideas instead. Tonight Catch A Broadway Show Live Have you been humming your favorite show tunes lately? Consider turning your living room into a theater by way of a BroadwayHD subscription. With this service, you can stream a slew of musicals, dramas, and Broadway classics — including the original Cats musical. A monthly subscription costs $9 per month, but they’re currently offering a free seven-day trial.

Friday A Night at the Opera Pop that popcorn and get ready to spend a night at the opera — without ever leaving your house. The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a new show on their website (and through on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices) each night. Right now you can find their nightly stream, Roberto Devereux.

Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk goes VIRTUAL with a Fiesta!

Highlandtown Arts & Entertainment District in partnership with Highlandtown Main Street and participating venues will present a virtual Art Walk event Friday, May 1, beginning at 5 p.m. This monthly event brings neighbors and artists together to celebrate across cultures and artistic disciplines and we invite residents from all over the city to tune in for a “fiesta” in Highlandtown. Join them on Facebook Live as their bilingual emcee, Creative Alliance’s Ari Pluznik, connects us with an amazing array of artists and performances.

Saturday

Tour the Cherry Blossoms

Ok, so we cant actually see the cherry blossoms in real-time right now. But that doesn’t mean we can’t bask in the sunlight (kind of) by virtually exploring this 400-year-old Shukkeien Garden in Hiroshima, Japan. This panoramic virtual tour allows visitors to check out Seifu-like Pond for prime cherry blossom viewing, chill out in the Seifukan Tea House and explore the rest of the garden paths at our own leisure.

Tour the Louvre

Its time to take a virtual Parisian escape by traipsing our way through the Louvre. This virtual tour boasts an impressive 360-degree map through famed exhibits.

Sunday

Virtual Kinetic Sculpture Race Today is the day the American Visionary Art Museum was slated to host the 22nd annual Kinetic Sculpture Race, an annual tradition of teamwork and weird stuff. The race will go on, but virtually and this year feature a blessing of the feet. Yes, feet. Please wear clean socks for this one (you’ve been warned), and register ahead of time. The action starts at 11 a.m. Explore our National Parks Enjoy the outdoors while social distancing by taking a virtual tour of a national park. You can soar over an active volcano, kayak through an iceberg or even fly with the bats.

#TogetherAtHome

Enjoy concerts from famous musicians who are also hunkered down at home, such as Chris Martin, Hozier, Jennifer Hudson and Barenaked Ladies, while supporting the World Health Organization’s coronavirus response.