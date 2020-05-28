Weekend Fun, What to Do May 28-31

By Style Staff





Any Day Fun

Try an at-home facial

Ever wondered how to get glowing skin? We’ve rounded up some skincare tips to enhance our natural glow.

Give yourself an at-home manicure

Missing your gel or dip manicures while we’re social distancing? We’ve got it covered. Lauren Dunne, co-founder of Varnish Lane, a nail salon with three locations in D.C., shares the 10 steps to a salon-quality mani.

Read everything

We always say that we’ll actually take the time to read more great books. Now is that time. Since a trip to the library isnt an option right now, why not download a bunch of e-books and audiobooks instead. If your ‘e craving some interaction, create a virtual book club and video call your friends to discuss. If you’re looking for some spring reading inspiration, check here.

Friday

Listen to a podcast

Listening to podcasts will surely help you pass the time. Check out our list of educational, motivational and free podcasts here.

Catch a Broadway play

Netflix is a vital part of the new normal, as in “Thank goodness for Netflix.” But there is no longer anything about it that says “Friday night fun” when we are watching it on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night. However, Playbill has put together a list of Broadway plays that you can enjoy until we can get back to the Hippodrome, Center Stage, or Everyman Theatre. So set up the snacks, create a fun cocktail and enjoy.

Saturday

Try a virtual workout

To help gym-goers and others keep healthy during the pandemic, Planet Fitness has begun the “United We Move” Campaign, which allows exercisers to get in a sweat in 20 minutes or less. Check it out here.

DIY Plant Press

Preserve the beautiful flowers you find by creating your own plant press. Join The Natural History Museum’s Erika Gardner as she teaches the importance of preserving plants, how to press your own plants, and most importantly, how to create your own plant press with materials at home. Free, but registration is recommended. Visit the Smithsonian website for more information and to sign up for a spot. 11-11:30 a.m.

Sunday

Choose Your Own Adventure

While social-distancing is making finding new places to go harder,The Ivy Bookshop is offering the chance to create your own adventure from the comforts of your home! Join author of Choose Your Own Adventure SPIES: Noor Inayat Khan Rana Tahir for a Zoom workshop on how to write your own choose your own adventure story. The free workshop is open to both children and teens of any age and will be streamed on Zoom. Registration is required. 1 to 2 p.m.