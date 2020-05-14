Weekend Fun, What to Do May 14-17

By Style Staff





Searching for some fun and interactive ideas to help cure the weekend boredom? Here are a bunch of virtual/non-virtual events we can enjoy while social distancing.

Thursday

Enjoy a cocktail workshop

Today Beth-Ann Wilson hosts a cocktail workshop through Zoom and in partnership with the Creative Alliance. Learn how to make a Tequila Ronnie from Snake Hill Tavern’s signature cocktail menu. 6:30 p.m. $10. creativealliance.org

Watch your favorite artists on TIDAL

Watch your favorite artists from the comfort of your couch. The music platform TIDAL is now live streaming 12-hour concerts on their platform. Tune in to listen to artists like Lizzo, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez.

Sip a new beer from Union Craft Brewing

We’ve all gotten the memo about meditating. Sure, it’s wonderful. But we need something new here, something else that lets us zone out. That something is an adult coloring book from Baltimore’s TBC. This is the advertising firm’s way of saluting nurses and other frontline workers. And while you’re coloring, you can sip a new beer from UNION Craft Brewing. Somebody to Lean On is a Double India Pale Ale and 100 percent of its proceeds go to the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund. Relax and be helpful at the same time—we like it! unioncraftbrewing.com

Friday



Try a new makeup tutorial

Makeup tutorials are always entertaining to watch, but why not use that plethora of time we all have to perfect your skills? YouTube offers many options from certified makeup artists and companies with tips from blending to contour to the perfect spring makeup. Check out this everyday natural makeup tutorial from Bobby Brown here.

Saturday

Vist your Local Farmers Markets

Two farmers markets are open today. The first, held at the Baltimore Museum of Industry on Key Highway, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second is at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill and is open 9 a.m. to noon. Visit websites for both markets to find out what they will offer and how they will practice social distancing. thebmi.org; crossstreetfarmersmarket.com

Listen to a podcast

Listening to podcasts will surely help you pass the time. Check out our list of educational, motivational and free podcasts here.