Weekend Fun, What to Do June 12-14

By Megan Gregoire





Friday

The Maryland Film Festival Goes Virtual

Calling all film buffs, the Maryland Film Festival has gone virtual! While the festivities won’t be held at the iconic Parkway Theater, the ten-day event will feature premieres from rising independent filmmakers, with over 130 short films to choose from! The festival starts on June 12th at 6 p.m with the Baltimore-based film “Dark City Beneath the Beat” and a program called “BaltiShorts.” Tickets for each day of the festival are available on the Maryland Film Festival website. mdfilmfest.com

Saturday

Baltimore Clayworks Pop-Up Shop

Shopping outdoors promises to be fun (hello, farmers markets), and this pop-up shop on the front lawn at Baltimore Clayworks offers pottery, art, jewelry and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Also, for the next four weeks, all proceeds from Baltimore Clayworks portion of shop sales will go to black-led organizations, and this week, they will go to the Baltimore Action Legal Team. baltimoreclayworks.org

Jam Session

Strathmore Arts does it again with their weekly jam sessions! This week, musician Chao Tian will be talk about the hammered dulcimer, an instrument used to play traditional and ancient music. The free event will be streamed live on Strathmore Arts’s Facebook page. 10:15 a.m- 11 a.m.

Yoga Online at the Botanical Garden

Had a long week and are in desperate need to relax? Join the U.S Botanical Garden and WithLoveDC for an online yoga class, streamed live from the Botanical Garden! The hour-long class will include guided meditation and yoga sequences taught and performed by an instructor from WithLoveDC. The free class is first come, first serve with registration required. 10:30 a.m-11:30 a.m.

Bawlmer’s Best Time

HonFest is a staple in the Hampden community, and this year, it is being offered online. The Hon ladies are encouraging those who want to participate in the event to post photos in their best Hon-style attire and tag the photos with #SaferAtHomeHON. Throughout the day on Saturday, the ladies will be sharing their favorite photos and videos on the HonFest Facebook page and will have a virtual HonFest stage.The event is free to attend. 11 a.m-4 p.m

Zumba with Alondra

Start your evening virtually at the Creative Alliance in a session of Zumba with Alondra, who one of the organization’s Artesanas. There, you can dance away your stress via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Parents, note that Alondra offers a Zumba class for kids on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. creativealliance.org

Night Market Online

Steve Chu and Ephrem Abebe from Ekiben will be teaching you how to cook Khao Soi, a traditional southeastern Asian noodle dish. A ticket includes an exclusive pass into a Zoom chat room to watch the chefs. Participants can cook alongside them or watch and cook later. Either way, it’s sure to be both fun and tasty. Ticket proceeds provide meals to health care workers through City Seeds and Ekiben’s Buy a Hero a Bun Program. $20. ekibenbaltimore.com

Sunday

Bake Sale for Black Lives Matter

Charm City Night Market and the Peabody Heights Brewery are partnering with local Baltimore restaurants and chefs to raise money for the Black Yield Institute and Baltimore Action Legal Team through a community bake sale. Featured restaurants include Le Comptoir du Vin, Dutch Courage, and more. The bake sale will take place at Peabody Heights Brewery and vouchers for the event start at $5 and range to $20. Donations for the two organizations will be taken ahead of the event as well. 1-4 p.m.