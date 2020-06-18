Weekend Fun, What to Do June 18-21

By BaltimoreStyle





Big Openings this Weekend

Happy Father’s Day! Weekend Plans, What to Do June 18-21 includes the good news that some of our favorites are reopening their doors—well, mainly their patios—just in time for Dad’s special day. Unfortunately, it does not look like Mother Nature got the memo, as rain is in the forecast through early next week. We’ll stay optimistic for a break in the clouds and a chance to enjoy some great outdoor spaces.

All three places mentioned below are following CDC guidelines for reopening. Check their websites if you want more information.

R. House’s Patio Reopening

Sure, we could sit on the porch at our house. But why would we do that when we could go to R. House? Patio season starts today with giveaways, an ice cream truck, live music and food from eight of the food hall’s vendors. You also can purchase to-go cocktails from r. bar. Indoor seating remains closed, so we might just grab that umbrella, weather be damned, and go get ourselves a cone (or maybe a cocktail). Noon to 8 p.m. r.housebaltimore.com

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s lawn, patio and outdoor bar open today at 3 p.m. for the full beer garden effect. That’s great news for dads who like their beer Irish. The brewery also has curbside gift packs for Father’s Day for folks who want to grab a present and not a pint in public. You can find all the details at their website. guinnessbrewerybaltimore.com

Sandlot

Sandlot reopens on Friday with a carryout drink and snack station. Bring your own beach chairs (and adorable beach hat). For now, Sandlot will only be open on the weekends, which is exactly when we want to take in that great view and enjoy their beach vibes. sandlotbaltimore.com

Juneteenth Celebrations

Thursday

For Parents: Virtual Family Story

Local author Jerdine Nolan reads her book, “Freedom Bird: A Tale of Hope and Courage” in this Facebook Live event sponsored by the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 1-2 p.m. Visit the museum’s website to participate. lewismuseum.org

Friday

Juneteenth Virtual Run/Walk

Runners4Justice invites walks and runners to take some laps today in celebration of Juneteenth. The effort is part of the larger 1 Million Miles for Justice Virtual Walk/Run/Bike and participants can both learn more and register at that website.

Virtual Opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum

In order to celebrate Juneteenth, a national holiday to recognize the emancipation of slaves, the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May is hosting a virtual livestream for its grand opening. The event will feature a virtual tour of the brand new museum, a talk surrounding the preservation and importance of Black heritage landmarks, and live music. Check the event page on Facebook for more information and for the link to the livestream 3-5 p.m.

Other Events This Weekend

Thursday

Music Hour for Everyone

The Fifty 7’s will help us kick off the Weekend Eve in this happy hour concert that’s perfect for all ages. Registration closes one hour before the start of the program and concert-goers will receive a Zoom link by email. 5-6 p.m. bcpl.info

Writers Cribs: Virtual Event with Elin Hilderbrand

New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chats about her latest book, “28 Summers” in this event sponsore by the Enoch Pratt Free Library and The Ivy Bookshop. Here’s the link to join. 7 p.m.

Friday

Columbia Film Festival Goes Virtual

If you couldn’t get enough of the Maryland Film Festival last week, then you are in luck, as The Columbia Film Festival has also gone virtual. The 10-day event will feature more than 60 films, virtual film-making workshops, and audience Q&As with directors and actors. While the festivities started on June 17, this weekend, films from Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland directors such as “After Charlottesville” and “The Gift” will be premiering. Check the festival website for more information and to buy tickets. columbiafestival.org

Saturday

Virtual Concert for a Good Cause

To support refugee, asylee and immigrant communities, while also supporting local Baltimore City Artists, join Creative Alliance for their “World Refugee Day”. The Facebook live event will feature performances from Baltimore City artists and interviews with refugee service providers. Donations for the event will go to Mera Kitchen Collective, a catering company dedicated to providing meals to those less fortunate in Baltimore City. The concert will air through Facebook live and is free to attend. Noon-2 p.m.

Pride in the Park

This casual party at Patterson Park starts at 3 p.m. BYO everything—snacks, drinks, blankets, chairs and support for Pride Month. Check Facebook for more information.

Sunday

A History of Dads

Is your Dad a self-proclaimed history buff? If so, ThingsToDoDC is hosting a virtual Father’s Day Tour, examining what popular historical and celebrity figures were like, as Dads. The tour will look at notable fathers such as George Washington, Paul Newman, Teddy Roosevelt, Stephen King and more. Tickets start at $10, but if you buy one ticket, you can bring your Dad for free. 10:30 a.m-noon.

One More for Next Week…

Curbside pickup at Baltimore County Public Library begins on Monday. For more info, visit bcpl.info.