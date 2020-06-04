Weekend Fun, What to Do June 4-7

By Style Staff





Weekend Fun: June 4-7

Weekend Fun for June 4-7 brings you a mix of activities. On Friday at 5 p.m. the state moves into Phase 2 of its coronavirus recovery plan. Here are all the details about that. Our gatherings will include outdoor activities, small groups, social distancing and masks. With that in mind, here are a few things we can do this weekend.

Any-Day Fun

Oregon Zoo

Sloths, sea otters, Humboldt penguins and more. Young animal lovers can go behind-the-scenes with this zoo’s staff through Facebook Live events or by watching their YouTube videos. Oregon Zoo is notable for the conservation awards it has received, too. oregonzoo.org

Two Words: Waterfall Cams

Wouldn’t be great to travel right now? Here are three live cams that stream from waterfalls around North America. Waimea Falls Park in Hawaii rushes relaxation into your home with its roaring waters and the glimpses of island greenery. Niagara Falls, naturally, has its own camera and a perfect view to show kids who have never seen this famous waterfall. Finally, the Brown Bear Cam at Katmai National Park in Alaska brings you all that its name promises: bears, a waterfall and Alaska.

Make that recipe

OK, its time to think about one of your favorite bookmarked recipes that you’ve put off. It’s a challenge. It’ll test you. But it’ll be so worth it and you’ll have all weekend to perfect and devour it. For some inspiration, check out some of our recipes, become a master chef with Publix, a YouTube channel that offers online cooking classes or model meals after the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen crew — then take comfort in knowing that they, too, are cooking from home right along with us.

Thursday

#Kidlit Community: Rally for Black Lives

Children’s authors Jacqueline Woodson, Jason Reynolds, Kwame Alexander, Gene Luen Yang and others talk to kids at 7 p.m. about racism in our country and ways they can address it. At 7:45 p.m., the authors speak to parents, educators and librarians. The event will be on Facebook Live at @thebrownbookshelf.

Catch a Broadway play

Netflix is a vital part of the new normal, as in “Thank goodness for Netflix.” But there is no longer anything about it that says “Friday night fun” when we are watching it on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night. However, Playbill has put together a list of Broadway plays that you can enjoy until we can get back to the Hippodrome, Center Stage, or Everyman Theatre. So set up the snacks, create a fun cocktail and enjoy.

Friday

Lift Every Voice Virtual Book Club

This week, Joyce Hesselberth will read her book, “Pitter Pattern,” ideal for ages 4-8. Visit The Ivy Bookshop’s website to register for this Zoom event. 10 a.m. theivybookshop.com

Battle of the Books: Live Q&A with Molly Brooks

It’s a day for the books—so many literary events! This one is a Zoom Q&A with author Molly Brooks. Register here. A valid email is needed and registration closes one hour before the program. 7-7:45 p.m. bcpl.info

Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk

Virtually tune in on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. as this Main Street District shares art and fun. Expect demos, live music and more. Thunderstorms are expected Friday night, but that’s OK when the event is virtual. Stir up a cocktail and tune in for a night of art from your favorite chair.

Station North Shines: Asia North 2020

At 8 p.m., check out this show of 25 regional Asian and Asian American artists in another virtual art walk. The in-person event was a huge success last year, and a similar live event will be rescheduled for the fall. In the meantime, here’s one hour to appreciate the beauty and power of these artists’ work.

Saturday

Kerplunk

This week’s free art-making workshop, brought to you by the Creative Alliance, will have you and your loved ones making a Gee’s Bend-inspired paper quilt. Needed materials are those easily found at home, and no registration is required. 11 a.m.-noon on Facebook Live. creativealliance.org.

A Moment for Mom: Zumba

Head back to the Creative Alliance’s creative space later in the day for Zumba with Alondra, who one of the organization’s Artesanas. Dance away your stress via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. But please note: Alondra offers a Zumba class for kids on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. creativealliance.org

Sunday

Lutherville Peaceful Protest for George Floyd

In honor of George Floyd, protesters will peacefully assemble at the corner of Francke and Seminary avenues in Lutherville at noon. All participants must wear a mask and remain 6 feet part from others.