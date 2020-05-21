Weekend Fun, What to Do May 21-24

By Style Staff





It’s Memorial Day weekend. The day, of course, is a somber one, but the weekend itself marks the beginning of summer for so many. With that in mind, Weekend Fun: May 21-24 has three ways to honor fallen soldiers and to learn about American history. It also offers some virtual ways to welcome summer.

Any-Day Fun

#FrontYardCookout

Oscar Mayer, the hot dog maker and originator of the Wienermobile, has partnered with Feeding America to give meals to the hungry during this time. They are encouraging backyard barbecue throwers to take the party out front, tweet or post with the #FrontYardCookout hashtag and join in the give-back effort. Check their website for more details and also Wienermobile photos that will surely make the kids laugh. oscarmayer.com

National Baseball Hall of Fame

Safe at Home is the oh-so-perfect name of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s pandemic programming. Listen to oral histories, find out about Negro League, read about women in baseball and more. We really like their Starting Nine challenge that lets everyone check out nine “must-see” artifacts from their favorite teams.

Break out that Hawaiian shirt

The Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles offers Aloha Fridays, an exhibition—a tribute—really to Hawaiian, or lava, shirts. Young fashionistas can read the stories and the history of summer’s most popular shirt, and the older crowd will appreciate the museum’s other virtual resources.

Get Moving

The weekends are for you and your own self-care. Movement Lab in Remington is hosting an array of classes online. Offerings range from afro-modern, meditation, jazz dance party, nia and more. This is the place to check out options not offered by the local gym and bring something new to your routine.

Take a virtual tour of the Winchester Mystery House

Who loves a good mystery? Check out the secrets and history behind this famous house. Fun fact: The 2018 movie “Winchester,” starring Helen Mirren, is based on this home.

Friday

Lift Every Voice Virtual Book Club: Author Laura Gehl

At this online book club, author Laura Gehl reads her dog story “My Pillow Keeps Moving.” Then Gehl shows readers how to make their own sock dog pillow. Ages 4-8. The Ivy Book Shop, 10-10:30 a.m. Visit the shop’s website for the link to join. theivybookshop.com

Drive-Thru Strawberry Festival

It’s the season to sink your teeth into Maryland’s best red berries. Weber’s Cider Mill Farm in Parkville is hosting its annual strawberry festival this weekend and next, but with a pandemic twist. It’s a drive-through experience. Strawberry treats will be sold from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Produce and make-your-own strawberry breakfast boxes also can be ordered online and picked up on these days. For more information or to get in that order, visit weberscidermillfarm.com

Saturday

Play a Board Game

Party on. Make sure you bust out these virtual party games for some social distancing.

Heads Up!

This popular game by Ellen DeGeneres, the one where a player guesses a word that only other players can see, is now on the video-chat app Houseparty. Even better, it’s free.

Charades

It’s time to take this classic board game virtual. Everyone knows the rules, right? You just have to guess the word your team member is acting out from a wide pool of suggestions. As for how you can choose the words over a video chat? You can search for a word generator online to help with that.

Sunday

Sing some Karaoke





Is karaoke considered a party game? It should be. Now you can try to virtually out-belt your friends and family with the Stingray Karaoke app ( Found on Apple Store and Google Play)

The app is free to use through April 18 and offers unlimited access to a catalog of more than 50,000 songs spanning decades, genres, and languages featuring artists like Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and Cyndi Lauper.

Memorial Day

National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall

While many towns have canceled their Memorial Day events, the American Veterans Center understandably wanted to continue to honor the day. For the past 15 years, the center has hosted the nation’s largest Memorial Day event, a parade in Washington, D.C. This year it hosts a television special that will air at 2 p.m. on Memorial Day. Visit the organization’s website for the full broadcast schedule. americanveteranscenter.org

Smithsonian National Museum of American History

Why do we have Memorial Day? One researcher answers that question here. The museum also a fun article on the Star Spangled Banner, including the Maryland connection and info on the trail, which can be explored virtually. Got a family member who really likes history? Read this diary of a Civil War nurse. And here’s an exhibit on submarines.

National Mall

Today you can also visit the National Mall and other memorial parks in our National Park System right here.