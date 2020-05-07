Weekend fun, What to Do May 7-10

By Style Staff





Who’s ready for some weekend fun? Our virtual event calendar features fun, free, and cheap things to do around the area, including events for Mother’s Day!

Thursday

Give Yourself a Manicure

Missing your gel or dip manicures while we’re social distancing? The silver lining is that going a few weeks or—gasp!—months without them will allow your nails to get stronger as they grow out, explains Lauren Dunne, co-founder of Varnish Lane. She shares how to create the perfect at-home manicure.

Book a virtual escape

Read these three novels by new writers who know how to transport.

Friday

Whip up these DIY beauty treatments in your kitchen

Have you been searching for some easy homemade face mask recipes for glowing skin? Well, look no further. In her new book, “Glow from Within,” Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skin Care, offers up some tips for achieving beautiful skin, including homemade face mask recipes that you can easily whip up in your kitchen.

Saturday

Get Outdoors!

So you’ve probably heard that state parks are now open. Golf courses are, too. And those of you who have a boat—happy sailing! Restrictions on outdoor activities because of the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted. State parks are open, as well as some local parks. Check websites before going to any park; likewise, take a peek at the weather forecast. Saturday will be a brisk one, but Sunday promises to be sunny. Don’t know if there are any parks near you? Here’s the list of state parks.

Binge A New Podcast

We’ve caught up on our favorite tv shows, spent more time on social media and discovered some new books to read. How else can we occupy our time while in quarantine? Podcasts. Because sometimes we need a friend in our ear.

Have a dance party with DJ Kopec’s Throwback Prom

DJ Kopec is back on Saturday night, spinning the tunes and shouting out local rescue workers, teachers and other heroes. Expect oldies, and definitely goodies in this prom-inspired night of tunes that is also kid-friendly. Jam out Saturday, 7-9 p.m., on DJ Kopec’s Facebook page.

Mother’s Day



Un Dia Especial con Mamá

It’s a “Special Day with Mama,” brought to you by Creative Alliance. Join the celebration via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Share a poem written about your mother and you will be entered in a raffle to win a prize. creativealliance.org

Mother’s Day at Home

Like everything this spring, this one is gonna be different. All week we have been sharing fun ways to pamper yourself this Sunday as continue to stay home because of the coronavirus. Fear not, it can still be a fun day. Check links for inspirational reads from other moms, or funny reads just to make you smile. Happy Mother’s Day, readers! You deserve a great day.