Weekend Plans, What to Do Feb. 27-30

Friday
Monster Jam Triple Threat
Watch world-class athletes tear up the dirt in monster trucks, speedsters and ATVs as they compete for a chance in the World Finals. Fast-paced fun for the whole family. Royal Farms Arena, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. royalfarmsarena.com
Frozen Harbor Festival
Get ready to enjoy this two-day festival that consists of 100+ acts on nine stages in the heart of Baltimore’s beautiful Inner Harbor. This is a nine venue event including Rams Head Live!, Live! Stage, Angels Rock Bar, Luckies Tavern, Tin Roof, PBR Baltimore, Luckies Liquors, Mosaic Nightclub and Lounge and Leinie’s Lodge & Beer Garden. Power Plant Live! 7 p.m. through Sunday. Tickets start at $20. powerplantlive.com
Saturday
Viva Brazil: Mid-Winter Carnival Dance Party
Shake off your winter blues at this funky, beat-heavy Brazilian dance party. The fun will transcend continents. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $18. creativealliance.org
Soul Music Fest
If you love R&B, Soul, or Jazz music then you’re probably made a trek to see some impressive acts perform live. The Living Stage at Hotel RL presents a spoken word, Jazz and R &B music festival with plenty of local artists. Hotel RL – Baltimore Inner Harbor, 6-8 p.m. Free. www.redlion.com