Weekend Plans, What to Do Feb. 27-30

By Style Staff





From bourbon tastings and Aretha Franklin tributes to the annual Frozen Harbor Music Festival, lots of fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great weekend plans around the area.

Thursday

Kentucky Nights – A Bourbon Tasting

The Mt. Washington Tavern and CBS Radio THE FAN will host their sixth Kentucky Nights featuring tastings of more than 30 bourbons, food pairings and knowledge from some of the area’s top bourbon aficionados. All proceeds benefit Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. Ticket price includes all bourbon tastings, lite fare and education. The Mt. Washington Tavern, 6-8 p.m. $50. mtwashingtontavern.com

Aretha: A Tribute

bsomusic.org Symphony favorite Capathia Jenkins pays homage to the Queen of Soul by performing hits like “Respect,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” and much more. Music Center at Strathmore, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Friday

Monster Jam Triple Threat

Watch world-class athletes tear up the dirt in monster trucks, speedsters and ATVs as they compete for a chance in the World Finals. Fast-paced fun for the whole family. Royal Farms Arena, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. royalfarmsarena.com

Frozen Harbor Festival

Get ready to enjoy this two-day festival that consists of 100+ acts on nine stages in the heart of Baltimore’s beautiful Inner Harbor. This is a nine venue event including Rams Head Live!, Live! Stage, Angels Rock Bar, Luckies Tavern, Tin Roof, PBR Baltimore, Luckies Liquors, Mosaic Nightclub and Lounge and Leinie’s Lodge & Beer Garden. Power Plant Live! 7 p.m. through Sunday. Tickets start at $20. powerplantlive.com

Saturday

Viva Brazil: Mid-Winter Carnival Dance Party

Shake off your winter blues at this funky, beat-heavy Brazilian dance party. The fun will transcend continents. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $18. creativealliance.org

Soul Music Fest

If you love R&B, Soul, or Jazz music then you’re probably made a trek to see some impressive acts perform live. The Living Stage at Hotel RL presents a spoken word, Jazz and R &B music festival with plenty of local artists. Hotel RL – Baltimore Inner Harbor, 6-8 p.m. Free. www.redlion.com