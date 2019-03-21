Weekend Plans: March 21-24

By Jessica Gregg





Thursday

Annapolis Film Festival

“Truth in Storytelling” is the theme for the seventh annual Annapolis Film Festival, which will bring more than 70 films to four Naptown venues for a long weekend of cinema. The festival theme is an homage to the five Capital Gazette employees who were killed last year and a nod to the documentaries, narrative features and films from around the world that will be screened. The festival kicks off with a red carpet arrival of filmmakers and others guests, and the opening night film is “The Public,” which was directed by and stars Emilio Estevez, and will be followed by a community after-party. The festival runs through Sunday, times vary. annapolisfilmfestival.com

Cooking Class: Handmade Pizza

Enjoy the tastes of Tuscany without the pricey plane tickets. Cosima’s executive chef Donna Crivello is hosting a cooking class, where you can learn to make your favorite Italian meals and drink the paired regional wines. Cosima, 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets start at $75. cosimamill1.com

Friday

In Concert: ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’

Expecto Patronum! Dust off your wizard wand and watch the magic happen as a live symphonic orchestra presents a scoring of a famous fan favorite Harry Potter movie. Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, through Sunday, times vary. Tickets start at $45. bsomusic.org

Women’s History Month: Songwriter Showcase

Celebrate the rich history of women in music with this concert of Baltimore songwriters, Heather Lloyd, Chelsea Monae, Teporah and QueenEarth. Each musician will share original music, a few of the stories behind their songs and some of their favorite covers. Baltimore Motor House, 7:30 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. motorhousebaltimore.com

Saturday

Baltimore Wing Festival

Can someone pass the ranch? Baltimore’s first annual wing festival is sure to be spicy; head on down to the Inner Harbor for a day filled with fun, food and chicken costumes. Power Plant Live, 2-8 p.m. Tickets start at $15; kids 8 and under, free. powerplantlive.com

Sunday

Fleetwood Mac

This Grammy Award-winning band is coming to town as part of its 2019 tour. Tuck in the kids and call an Uber, because this springtime concert will be one for the ages. Royal Farms Area, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $93. royalfarmsarena.com

Glass Egg Workshop

This Sunday workshop provides the perfect seasonal craft — an egg-shaped paperweight. First time glass blowers will find out how satisfying it can be to turn molten glass into a household object. Experienced crafters will appreciate the seasonal project. Registration required. Corradetti Studio, 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. $52. corradetti.com