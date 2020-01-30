Weekend Plans, What to Do Jan. 30- Feb. 2

By Adranisha Stephens





From date night options to walk-in workshops, lots of fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great weekend plans around the area.

Thursday

Date Night: Thirsty Thursdays at the Opera: Velvety Voices & Cozy Cocktails

Listen to top-notch opera singers while enjoying cocktails specially crafted to go with the music. Engineers Club of Baltimore, 7:30-10 p.m. $29 in advance, $35 at the door. baltimoreconcertopera.com

Friday

Baltimore Free Farm Presents: Fancy Dinner

Support Baltimore Free Farm, a collective of gardeners making fresh produce accessible to all, by attending its fundraiser dinner, with Indian and Ethiopian food, live music and a raffle. Space 2640, 6-10 p.m. $45. baltimorefreefarm.org

Shen Yun

Travel back to ancient China with this powerful performance that blends classical dance, storytelling and live orchestra music. The Hippodrome Theatre, 7:30 p.m. $90-$220. france-merrickpac.com.

Detach Mode Concert with Pique Collective

This isn’t your typical concert. In this immersive mediation, participants are invited to wear eye masks and listen to an hour of uninterrupted music as they relax, tune in and let go. Movement Lab, 8-9:30 p.m. $25. piquecollective.org

Saturday

Weekend Walk-In Workshop

Take your aspiring artist to this drop-in class to make their very own masterpiece, inspired by the museum’s exhibiting artists. Supplies provided. American Visionary Art Museum, 1-4 p.m. $5, plus museum admission. avam.org

Freedom Quilt Squares

Historians believe that Freedom Quilts were used as signals for the Underground Railroad. Kick-off Black History Month by creating your very own square. Enoch Pratt Free Library, Washington Village Branch, 3:30 p.m. Free. prattlibrary.org

Chinese Take-Out

The only thing better than getting Chinese delivery? Learning how to make it yourself. In this class you’ll whip up the classics, from pork lo mein to General Tso’s chicken wings. Schola Cooking School, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $70. scholacooks.com

Sunday

Wake Up Groundhog

Punxsutawney Phil may live in the next state over, but you can meet some of Maryland’s own resident groundhogs on this guided hike. Here’s hoping we’re in for a short winter. Oregon Ridge Nature Center, 10-11:30 p.m. $3. oregonridgenaturecenter.org

Ballet Theater of Maryland: ‘The Snow Queen’

Shake off the winter blues with this stunning dance production, based on the Hans Christian Anderson story that inspired Disney’s “Frozen.” The Gordon Center, 3 p.m. $20, $25 at the door. jcc.org/gordon-center