Weekend Plans, Dec.12-15

By Style Staff





Make plans for the weekend! Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday

Cookies & Cocktails

Each Harbor East stop will have its own signature cookie available for munching, as well as seasonal pop-up bars, photo-ops with Santa and live music. Your ticket also includes free parking and an adorable ornament to take home. The best part? One hundred percent of proceeds go to The Family Tree, a charity dedicated to fighting child abuse. Harbor East, 6-9 p.m. $10. harboreast.com

In the Stacks: Music of the Spheres

This immersive performance pairs live compositions with a light installation. Projections of celestial objects move throughout the gorgeous George Peabody Library, making you feel like you’re spent an evening under the stars. George Peabody Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Suggested $10 donation. inthestacks.org

The Stoop Holiday Hootenanny

Join The Stoop Storytellers Series for a night of cocktails, live music and hilarious holiday tales. The Senator Theatre, 7-10 p.m. $25. stoopstorytelling.com

‘The Nutcracker’

The talented youth of the Baltimore School for the Arts perform this beloved holiday classic. Baltimore School for the Arts, through Dec. 4, check website for times. bsfa.org

Friday

Mortified: 5-Year Anniversary Show

So popular it spawned a podcast and a Netflix miniseries, this live comedy show invites brave souls to share their most embarrassing teen diary entries, poems and locker notes. Featuring special guests, Maryland Improv Collective. Creative Alliance, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $20. creativealliance.org

Cirque Nutcracker

Troupe Vertigo’s acrobats, jugglers and high-flying aerialists join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for this breathtaking twist on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 8 p.m. $18-75. bsomusic.org

Saturday

Fused Glass Ornament Making Workshop

With guidance from artist Viki Keating, make your own fused-glass ornaments, in any shape or size you want. Give them as gifts or save them for your Christmas tree. Kid-friendly. Creative Alliance, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10. creativealliance.org

6th Annual Baltimore City Public Charter School Fair

Meet representatives from public charter schools around the city and explore new educational opportunities for your child. Baltimore International Academy, 11 a.m., free, mdcharters.org

Eat, Drink and Be Merry.

Visitors of all ages are invited to The Walters for a themed tour perfect for the holiday season. The Walters Art Museum, 1-2 p.m., free, thewalters.org

Sunday

The Great Jewish Bake-Off

Whether you choose to show off your skills or just enjoy the fruits of others’ labor, enjoy an afternoon dedicated to traditional baking with tastings, tips, family activities and the crowning of a winner. Jewish Museum of Maryland, 1-3:15 p.m. $10. jewishmuseummd.org

Holidays with Hoot