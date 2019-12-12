Weekend Plans, Dec.12-15

Make plans for the weekend! Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.
Thursday
Cookies & Cocktails
Each Harbor East stop will have its own signature cookie available for munching, as well as seasonal pop-up bars, photo-ops with Santa and live music. Your ticket also includes free parking and an adorable ornament to take home. The best part? One hundred percent of proceeds go to The Family Tree, a charity dedicated to fighting child abuse. Harbor East, 6-9 p.m. $10. harboreast.com
In the Stacks: Music of the Spheres
This immersive performance pairs live compositions with a light installation. Projections of celestial objects move throughout the gorgeous George Peabody Library, making you feel like you’re spent an evening under the stars. George Peabody Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Suggested $10 donation. inthestacks.org
The Stoop Holiday Hootenanny
Join The Stoop Storytellers Series for a night of cocktails, live music and hilarious holiday tales. The Senator Theatre, 7-10 p.m. $25. stoopstorytelling.com
‘The Nutcracker’
The talented youth of the Baltimore School for the Arts perform this beloved holiday classic. Baltimore School for the Arts, through Dec. 4, check website for times. bsfa.org
Friday
Mortified: 5-Year Anniversary Show
So popular it spawned a podcast and a Netflix miniseries, this live comedy show invites brave souls to share their most embarrassing teen diary entries, poems and locker notes. Featuring special guests, Maryland Improv Collective. Creative Alliance, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $20. creativealliance.org
Cirque Nutcracker
Troupe Vertigo’s acrobats, jugglers and high-flying aerialists join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for this breathtaking twist on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 8 p.m. $18-75. bsomusic.org
Saturday
Fused Glass Ornament Making Workshop
With guidance from artist Viki Keating, make your own fused-glass ornaments, in any shape or size you want. Give them as gifts or save them for your Christmas tree. Kid-friendly. Creative Alliance, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10. creativealliance.org
6th Annual Baltimore City Public Charter School Fair
Meet representatives from public charter schools around the city and explore new educational opportunities for your child. Baltimore International Academy, 11 a.m., free, mdcharters.org
Eat, Drink and Be Merry.
Visitors of all ages are invited to The Walters for a themed tour perfect for the holiday season. The Walters Art Museum, 1-2 p.m., free, thewalters.org
Sunday
The Great Jewish Bake-Off
Whether you choose to show off your skills or just enjoy the fruits of others’ labor, enjoy an afternoon dedicated to traditional baking with tastings, tips, family activities and the crowning of a winner. Jewish Museum of Maryland, 1-3:15 p.m. $10. jewishmuseummd.org
Holidays with Hoot
Play holiday-themed games, make gifts for loved ones and sip on hot cocoa with Irvine’s mascot, Hoot. Irvine Nature Center, 1-3 p.m., $10. explorenature.org