Weekend Plans: Dec. 13-16

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

An Ever Green Evening

Festive fare and seasonal decorations, plus a decorated period sleigh to serve as a backdrop for holiday photos. Evergreen Museum & Library at Johns Hopkins University, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13. 410-516-0341, museums.jhu.edu.

Midnight Madness

Enjoy musical performances, food and beverages at many stores. Downtown Annapolis, 6 p.m.-midnight, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. visitannapolis.org.

Friday

Illuminated London Town

House and gardens illuminated and decorated for the season. Holiday refreshments and performances. Historic London Town and Gardens in Edgewater, 6-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. 410-222-1919, historiclondontown.com.

Holiday Candlelight Stroll

Glowing lanterns light the way around Maryland’s historic state capital, trimmed in holiday greenery. Departs from information booth at Annapolis City Dock, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, 410-268-7601. watermarkjourney.com.

Holiday Pops with Cathie Ryan

A blend of Irish contemporary and traditional holiday songs perfect for the season. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, 8 p.m. 410-269-0907. annapolissymphony.org

The Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’

This annual show is a Baltimore tradition. The Hippodrome Theatre, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets start at $48. 410-547-SEAT. france-merrickpac.com.

Saturday

Charm City Ballet: ‘A Christmas Carol’

A full-length ballet production of Dickens’ classic holiday tale. Gordon Center for Performing Arts, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m. Advance tickets, $18 kids, $24 adults; At the door, $22 kids, $28 adults. charmcityballet.com.

Together at the Table: ‘A Wonder in My Soul’

Spend a day at the theatre with your family and reconnect through the sharing of a pre-show meal with actors and attending a matinee. Center Stage, 12 p.m. (Lunch), 2 p.m. (Matinee), $10/person, centerstage.org

Gingerbread House Decorating

Take your skills to a new level with lessons in gingerbread baking and the opportunity to create and assemble your own house with a variety of icings and candies. Other dates available. Schola Cooking School, 12-2 p.m., $49, scholacooks.com

Holiday Centerpieces

Use fresh greens to create a candle centerpiece for your holiday table. Willow Grove Nature Education Center at Cromwell Valley Park, 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Ages 13 and up. 410-887-2503, cromwellvalleypark.org.

Holiday Heap

This favorite indie craft fair is back! St. John’s Church, 2640 St. Paul St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. charmcitycraftmafia.com.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Performed as in Handel’s lifetime. Grace United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mark Church in Catonsville, Sunday, 3 p.m. 410-366-6544, handelchoir.org.

Merry Tuba Christmas

Hundreds of tubas and euphoniums perform a concert of holiday favorites. Harborplace Amphitheatre, 3:30 p.m. 410-332-4191, itsawaterfrontlife.org.

Sunday

Yoga at the Zoo

Whether you’re new to yoga or have been practicing for years, this class will offer a unique experience as you stretch and pose inside the Penguin Coast. Participants must be 15 years or older. Registration required. Cost includes same day zoo admission. Maryland Zoo, 8-10 a.m., $10 (members), $20 (nonmembers), marylandzoo.org

Traditional Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Enjoy this popular yearly event. Maryland State Boychoir Center for the Arts, 4–5 p.m. 410-554-8644, marylandstateboychoir.org.

And one more for Monday …

Charm City Klezmer Holiday Dance Party

Led by husband and wife Judith Geller and Michael Raitzyk, this annual holiday dance party features traditional Yiddish dances and not-so-traditional klezmer music. Creative Alliance, 7:30 p.m. $18. creativealliance.org