Weekend Plans, Dec.19-22

Make plans for the weekend! Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday

The Full Ver-Monty

Unwind with an evening of specialty cocktails and cider offerings, as well as decadent samples of raw honey and cheese — all made in Vermont. R. House, 6:30 p.m. Free. r.housebaltimore.com

Moms Understand—Parents of Adult Children Support Group

Every third Thursday of the month, mothers of adult children with developmental disabilities come together for encouragement, support and discussion about challenges faced as their children grow older. The Arc Baltimore Community Resource Center, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. thearcbaltimore.org

Friday

$2 Family Fun Night at Port Discovery

All the fun, play and programs for only $2 per person. The third Friday of each month provides the opportunity for family fun at a fraction of the regular price. Port Discovery Children’s Museum, 4-8 p.m. $2. portdiscovery.org

Saturday

A Very Green Christmas with Chelsey Green and The Green Project

Get ready for a night of seasonal and soulful music from the show-stopping violinist, Chelsey Green.

Described as “passionate, electrifying, and innovative,” international, Billboard-charting recording artists, Chelsey Green and The Green Project, break down stereotypes of traditional string playing. By fusing traditional classical technique with popular songs and original pieces in various genres – including R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk, Jazz, and more. 3134 Eastern Ave., 8 p.m. $28 at the door. creativealliance.org

Winter Break: Pajama Party Palooza

No need to stay cooped up at home when school is closed. Every day through Jan. 2, break out your best jammies and enjoy crafts, snacks and other fun sleepover activities. Port Discovery Children’s Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Mon.-Sat.) and noon-5 p.m. (Sun.). $17.95/ages 1 and up. portdiscovery.org

Holiday Cookies & Candies

Take your skills to a new level with lessons in baking cookies, candies and much more. Be prepared to bring extras home for the holidays — your relatives are sure to be impressed. Schola Cooking School, noon-2 p.m. $60 scholacooks.com

Sunday

