Weekend Plans: Dec. 20-23

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

HEATHERS The Musical: In Concert

Welcome back to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer, that every girl misfit, navigates the treacherous terrain of love, social standings, murder and more. In partnership with Stillpointe Theatre, this three-day-only concert production promises to be so very ’80s and so very right. Ottobar, through Dec. 22. 8 p.m. $30 for premium seating and a Heathers cup; $20 standing room. stillpointetheatre.com

Lights on the Bay

Drive-through, two-mile holiday lights display that benefits the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Sandy Point State Park and Chesapeake Bay Bridge, nightly through Jan. 1, 5-10 p.m., weather permitting. lightsonthebay.org

Friday

Shen Yun

Formed over 10 years ago by a group of Chinese artists dedicated to preserving their cultural heritage, Shen Yun has evolved into a global phenomenon as a premier dance company. Audience members are treated to a spectacle of color, costume and artistry as the performers share the story of their people and country through their movement. Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 22 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. Hippodrome Theatre, $80+, france-merrickpac.com

Holiday Candlelight Stroll

Glowing lanterns light the way around Maryland’s historic state capital, trimmed in holiday greenery. Departs from information booth at Annapolis City Dock, 7-8:30 p.m., Friday & Saturday 410-268-7601, watermarkjourney.com.

12 Days of Science

Explore a different seasonal theme each day through science-based activities, drop-in workshops, and live demonstrations. Maryland Science Center, through Jan. 1, times vary. 410-685-2370, mdsci.org.

Winter Solstice Night Hike and Campfire

Celebrate the shortest night of the year with a short hike and chocolate. Oregon Ridge Nature Center, 6-8 p.m. $5. Registration required. oregonridgenaturecenter.org

Saturday

Illuminated London Town

House and gardens illuminated and decorated for the season. Holiday refreshments and performances. Historic London Town and Gardens in Edgewater, 6-9 p.m. 410-222-1919, historiclondontown.com.

Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice

Step back in time with holiday teas, a visit from Santa and more. Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster. Times vary. 410-386-3880, carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org.

‘Messiah’ at St. Anne’s

Annapolis Chorale performs the “Messiah.” St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis, 8 p.m. 410-280-5640, 866-438-3808, annapolischorale.org.

Charm City Klezmer Holiday Dance Party

Led by husband and wife Judith Geller and Michael Raitzyk, this annual holiday dance party features traditional Yiddish dances and not-so-traditional klezmer music. Creative Alliance, 7:30 p.m. $18. creativealliance.org

Sunday

‘A Wonder in My Soul’

This is the last day for the much-acclaimed play about two best friends/beauty shop co-owners grapple with the pressures of crime and gentrification in this present-day production, based in the heart of Baltimore. Baltimore Center Stage, $30-$74. centerstage.org

Eat, Drink and Be Merry

Visitors of all ages are invited to The Walters for a themed tour perfect for the holiday season. The Walters Art Museum, 1-2 p.m., free. thewalters.org

Holiday Pops

The tap dancing Santas return for this program from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Baltimore Choral Arts Society and led by Broadway musical director Andy. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 3 and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $13. bsomusic.org

Miracle on 34th Street

Now in its 72nd year of bling, this block in Hampden will once again light up the night. 34th Street, Hampden, through Jan. 1. christmasstreet.com.