Weekend Plans, Dec. 26-29

Make plans for the weekend! Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.
Wednesday
Merry Christmas from Baltimore Style!
Thursday
Jazz Series
Every Thursday, The Sagamore Pendry invites you to enjoy an intimate jazz concert in the lounge, followed by specialty hot cocktails from the courtyard bar. The Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, 6 p.m. Free. pendry.com/baltimore
Holiday Pajama Party
Roll out of bed and into The Pottery Stop. For two hours, you can paint a ceramic piece for 20% off. PJ’s strongly encouraged. The Pottery Stop, 10 a.m.-noon. Price varies by project. thepotterystop.com
Guy Talk–Dad’s Support Group
Fathers of children with a developmental disability come together on the fourth Thursday of every month to encourage and share with one another. Registration required. The Arc Baltimore Community Resource Center, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. thearcbaltimore.org
Friday
Craft Your Own Cocktail
Bartend like the pros at Sagamore Spirit. After a tour of the distillery, you’ll learn how to make two delicious drinks — Sagamore Cider and Sagamore Fizz — that’ll wow your next dinner guests. Sagamore Spirit, 6:30-8 p.m. $25. sagamorespirit.com
Up Into the Clockworks
Take a guided tour of the stunning Bromo-Seltzer Tower to learn about its history and inner workings of the clock. Be sure to also check out the dozens of local art studios located inside. Emerson Bromo-Seltzer Tower, 11 a.m.-noon. $12. baltimoreheritage.org
Saturday
Kwanzaa Celebration
Celebrate the beauty and history of this African American holiday with dance, drumming, workshops, puppetry and a fashion show celebrating Ujamaa. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. lewismuseum.org
Harlem Globetrotters
For one night only, this world-famous show stops in Baltimore. Full of hilarious hijinks, it’s a basketball game your family is sure to remember. UMBC Event Center, 2-4 p.m. $31-$108. umbceventcenter.com
Mt. Vernon Multi-Ethnic Walking Food Tour
There’s a lot to see and eat in Mt. Vernon. Sample cuisines from different cultures as you walk to and from the best spots this historic neighborhood has to offer. Includes four meals and one craft cocktail. Mt. Vernon, 2-6:30 p.m. $90. biteofbaltimore.net
Sunday
Lunch Patrol’s 3rd Annual Holiday Celebration
Spread love and compassion by distributing brown bag lunches and offering hot food for those in need. A wonderful opportunity to serve our city with your family. Donations welcome. Band Dee’s Baltimore Love, 1 p.m. Free. bdeebaltimorelove.org
Charm City Trivia
All ages are welcome at this weekly trivia night. Show off your skills, snag drink deals and win delicious prizes. Cross Street Market, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. charmcitytrivia.com