Weekend Plans, Dec. 26-29

By Style Staff





Make plans for the weekend! Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Wednesday

Merry Christmas from Baltimore Style!

Thursday

Jazz Series

Every Thursday, The Sagamore Pendry invites you to enjoy an intimate jazz concert in the lounge, followed by specialty hot cocktails from the courtyard bar. The Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, 6 p.m. Free. pendry.com/baltimore

Holiday Pajama Party

Roll out of bed and into The Pottery Stop. For two hours, you can paint a ceramic piece for 20% off. PJ’s strongly encouraged. The Pottery Stop, 10 a.m.-noon. Price varies by project. thepotterystop.com

Guy Talk–Dad’s Support Group

Fathers of children with a developmental disability come together on the fourth Thursday of every month to encourage and share with one another. Registration required. The Arc Baltimore Community Resource Center, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. thearcbaltimore.org

Friday

Craft Your Own Cocktail

Bartend like the pros at Sagamore Spirit. After a tour of the distillery, you’ll learn how to make two delicious drinks — Sagamore Cider and Sagamore Fizz — that’ll wow your next dinner guests. Sagamore Spirit, 6:30-8 p.m. $25. sagamorespirit.com

Up Into the Clockworks

Take a guided tour of the stunning Bromo-Seltzer Tower to learn about its history and inner workings of the clock. Be sure to also check out the dozens of local art studios located inside. Emerson Bromo-Seltzer Tower, 11 a.m.-noon. $12. baltimoreheritage.org

Saturday

Kwanzaa Celebration

Celebrate the beauty and history of this African American holiday with dance, drumming, workshops, puppetry and a fashion show celebrating Ujamaa. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. lewismuseum.org

Harlem Globetrotters

For one night only, this world-famous show stops in Baltimore. Full of hilarious hijinks, it’s a basketball game your family is sure to remember. UMBC Event Center, 2-4 p.m. $31-$108. umbceventcenter.com

Mt. Vernon Multi-Ethnic Walking Food Tour

There’s a lot to see and eat in Mt. Vernon. Sample cuisines from different cultures as you walk to and from the best spots this historic neighborhood has to offer. Includes four meals and one craft cocktail. Mt. Vernon, 2-6:30 p.m. $90. biteofbaltimore.net

Sunday

Lunch Patrol’s 3rd Annual Holiday Celebration

Spread love and compassion by distributing brown bag lunches and offering hot food for those in need. A wonderful opportunity to serve our city with your family. Donations welcome. Band Dee’s Baltimore Love, 1 p.m. Free. bdeebaltimorelove.org

Charm City Trivia