Weekend Plans: Dec. 27-30

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Squeeze In One More Vegan Drink for 2018

Tots and warm sake will sate the appetite on this plant-based night of clean and virtuous eating. It may be healthy, but hey, who says it can’t be fun and festive? Sticky Rice in Fells Point, 7-9 p.m. bmoresticky.com

Friday

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like body slams, headlocks and an evening of mayhem in the wrestling ring. Royal Farms Arena, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $26. royalfarmsarena.com

Martinville Christmas Train Garden

For those who like it old school, the Martinville Christmas Train Garden exhibit showcases the Middle River area of the past. Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum. $5. mdairmuseum.org

Saturday

The Glitter Ball

Really is there any other way to end the year than with a shiny, sparkly night of burlesque? Expect a music-filled evening of circus performances, a shopping opportunity called “Sparkle Market” and an over-the-top burlesque show featuring Perle Noire and Poison Ivory. Event emcee is local favorite Betty O’Hellno. Send 2018 packing with a glitter-filled kiss. The Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $25 members, $28 nonmembers. creativealliance.org

Kwanzaa Celebration

Celebrate the beauty and history of this African American holiday with dance, drumming, workshops, puppetry and a fashion show celebrating Ujamaa. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., $5, lewismuseum.org

Willard and Wood: An Evening of Impossibilities

Expect the unexpected in a night filled with magic and mind reading. With feats of mental strength, they’ll leave you wondering how they made the impossible possible. The Grand, 8 p.m., $30-75, willardandwood.com

Sunday

Black Composers Forum VI

This concert of spiritual music inspired by Kwanzaa features special guest TK Blue and will be moderated by George “Doc” Manning. An Die Musik, 6 p.m., $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $10 students. andiemusiklive.com

John Waters: Indecent Exposure

Challenge the way you view mass media and celebrity through Waters’ 160-plus works of renegade humor at the first major retrospective in his hometown. This exhibit will close soon, so check it out while you still can. Baltimore Museum of Art, through Jan. 6. artbma.org

Time Frames: Contemporary East Asian Photography

More than 40 seldom seen photos, both color and black and white, explore concepts of time. Baltimore Museum of Art. artbma.org