Weekend Plans, Dec. 5-8

Make plans for the weekend! Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.
Thursday
A Monumental Occasion
The official lighting of the Washington Monument features music, refreshments and entertainment, plus fireworks. Date night perfection Mount Vernon Place, 5-8 p.m. promotionandarts.com
Friday
Little Italy Christmas Tree Lighting
Help decorate the enormous tree and enjoy a visit from Santa, plus caroling and treats. Parking lot at High and Stiles streets, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. littleitalymd.com
Highlandtown
This East Baltimore neighborhood is packing all the holiday charm this month with a train garden through Jan. 5, a tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6, the Merry Mart at the Creative Alliance on Sunday, Dec. 8 and a pastry stroll for Small Business Saturday. Yes to doughnuts while we shop. ihearthighlandtown.com
Saturday
Holiday Heap
This juried indie craft fair is a great place to get gifts. St. John’s Church, 2640 St. Paul St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. charmcitycraftmafia.com
Sunday
Reindeer Run
Lace up your sneakers and make sure you stretch before heading out for this fun and chilly community 5K. Part of the Baltimore City Rec and Parks $5 5K series. West Shore Park Inner Harbor, 8:30 a.m. $5. charmcityrun.com
Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade
Enjoy Harley Davidson motorcycles, marching bands, Philadelphia Mummers, floats, a steam calliope and, of course, Santa. Begins at Poly/Western and continues down Falls Road, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. Free. mayorschristmasparade.com
Merry Mart
We mentioned this in Savvy, but it’s worth repeating. Merry Mart brings together Baltimore’s best craft vendors and their one-of-a-kind wares, from handbags to ceramics, so you can shop local for your loved ones. Creative Alliance, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. creativealliance.org
Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade
Settle into a good viewing spot for this yearly Annapolis tradition. Annapolis Harbor, Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m. eastportyc.org
One more for Monday….
Tail Lights
Don’t miss this chance to explore the stunning Symphony of Lights on foot — and with your pup. Dogs of all breeds are invited to join you as you explore the lights display. Merriweather Post at Symphony Woods, 6-7:30 p.m. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. visithowardcounty.com