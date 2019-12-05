Weekend Plans, Dec. 5-8

By Adranisha Stephens





Make plans for the weekend! Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday

A Monumental Occasion

The official lighting of the Washington Monument features music, refreshments and entertainment, plus fireworks. Date night perfection Mount Vernon Place, 5-8 p.m. promotionandarts.com

Friday

Little Italy Christmas Tree Lighting

Help decorate the enormous tree and enjoy a visit from Santa, plus caroling and treats. Parking lot at High and Stiles streets, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. littleitalymd.com

Highlandtown

This East Baltimore neighborhood is packing all the holiday charm this month with a train garden through Jan. 5, a tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6, the Merry Mart at the Creative Alliance on Sunday, Dec. 8 and a pastry stroll for Small Business Saturday. Yes to doughnuts while we shop. ihearthighlandtown.com

Saturday

Holiday Heap

This juried indie craft fair is a great place to get gifts. St. John’s Church, 2640 St. Paul St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. charmcitycraftmafia.com

Sunday

Reindeer Run

Lace up your sneakers and make sure you stretch before heading out for this fun and chilly community 5K. Part of the Baltimore City Rec and Parks $5 5K series. West Shore Park Inner Harbor, 8:30 a.m. $5. charmcityrun.com

Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade

Enjoy Harley Davidson motorcycles, marching bands, Philadelphia Mummers, floats, a steam calliope and, of course, Santa. Begins at Poly/Western and continues down Falls Road, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. Free. mayorschristmasparade.com

Merry Mart

We mentioned this in Savvy, but it’s worth repeating. Merry Mart brings together Baltimore’s best craft vendors and their one-of-a-kind wares, from handbags to ceramics, so you can shop local for your loved ones. Creative Alliance, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. creativealliance.org

Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade

Settle into a good viewing spot for this yearly Annapolis tradition. Annapolis Harbor, Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m. eastportyc.org

One more for Monday….

Tail Lights