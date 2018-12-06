Weekend Plans: Dec. 6-9

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

A Monumental Occasion

Official lighting of the Washington Monument with music, refreshments and entertainment, plus children’s activities and a visit from Santa. Mount Vernon Place, 699 Washington Place, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6, with lighting ceremony followed by fireworks. 410-244-1030, promotionandarts.com.

Monument Lighting

Family-oriented seasonal performances, music, refreshments and special winter-inspired kids’ art activities. The Walters Art Museum, 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. 410-547-9000, thewalters.org.

MICA Art Market

This festive sale features a variety of fine art pieces and handmade objects made by MICA students, alumni, faculty and staff. Brown Center at Maryland Institute College of Art, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. mica.edu.

Midnight Madness

Enjoy musical performances, food and beverages at many stores. Downtown Annapolis, 6 p.m.-midnight. visitannapolis.org.

Friday

Alice Gadzinski: Haute Glue

During her life, Alice Gadzinski created paper maché objects of household items that in many ways were an ultimate expression of kitsch. Come see her creations and others created in her style after her death. Creative Alliance, through Jan. 22. creativealliance.org

Mass of Creation: A Merry Makers Mart

More than 25 local crafters will be there providing another great way to holiday shop and support local artisans. Suggested admission is $2 and a canned good. St. Francis of Assisi School, 6-10 p.m.

Midnight Madness

Shops and restaurants open late. Families can visit with Santa and sip hot treats. Plus, enjoy strolling carolers and period actors. Historic Ellicott City, 6 p.m.-midnight. visitellicottcity.com.

A Celebration of Christmas

If you’re seeking those yuletide carols being sung by a choir, we’ve got the choir for you, in this case, The Annapolis Chorale, singing in what they say is longest-running holiday event in the area. Maryland Hall, 8 p.m. $58. marylandhall.org

Midweek Concert: ‘A Swingin’ Nutcracker!’

Show-stopping hip-hop dancers join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for this fun-filled holiday concert. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Tickets start at $7. bsomusic.org

Saturday

Electricity: Songs from the Time of Tiffany

In honor of both Louis Comfort Tiffany and Evergreen’s extensive art glass collection, the trio of Michael Lasser, Cindy Miller and Alan Jones will sing 20th Century classics in a special concert. Evergreen Museum & Library, 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $10. museums.jhu.edu

A Carroll’s Christmas

Visit the Mount Clare Museum House and see the nature-influenced holiday decorations of the 18th and 19th centuries. Free with admission. mountclare.org.

Holiday Boutique at the Susquehanna Museum

Stop by this annual event for gifts, baked goods and more. Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House in Havre de Grace, 9-5 p.m. on Saturday; noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. thelockhousemuseum.org.

Sunday

‘The Nutcracker’

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents the ballet that defines Christmas. Maryland Hall. Tickets start at $31. marylandhall.org

‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

The hilarious farce is the perfect primer on Wilde’s trademark wordplay and the perfect way to finish your educational romp through the theater classics. Everyman Theatre, through Jan. 6. $25. everymantheatre.org

Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Don’t miss out on the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s annual performance of the holiday classic. Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Dec. 9, 3 p.m. 410-783-8000, bsomusic.org.

Morgan State University Choir Annual Christmas Concert

Ring in the season with the sounds of this beautiful choir. Gilliam Concert Hall Center at Morgan State University, 4 p.m. msuchoir.org.