Weekend Plans, Feb. 14-17

By Jessica Gregg





Thursday

A Night for Bluegrass Lovers

Get a sitter and go against the grain by going out for a night of bluegrass, featuring singer and mandolin player Sierra Hull. And you don’t have to fight the crowd for that perfect restaurant reservation; for $100, you can reserve a table for two with champagne. Presented by Charm City Bluegrass. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $22 members, $25 nonmembers. creativealliance.org

Baltimore Vegan Restaurant Week

Baltimore is a booming food town, and Maryland Vegan Eats is enticing people from all over to come to see what the up-and-coming vegan food scene is all about. A variety of restaurants will offer a full week of delicious vegan goodies through Monday, Feb. 18. Visit website for locations. Tickets start at $109. mdveganeats.com

Friday

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

This Birmingham, Alabama-based band will start your weekend off soulfully right when they take the stage at Ramshead Live! for a night of straight up rock and roll. 8 p.m. $25. ramsheadlive.com

The Recital Comedy Variety Show

A++ is a Baltimore-based Asian improv team that will presents a vaudeville-style night of comedy sketches, interactive karaoke and original (and funny) songs about growing up Asian in the U.S. Motor House, 8-10 p.m. Tickets start at $10. motorhousebaltimore.com

Saturday

Walk-In Tour: It’s Complicated/Relationship Troubles

Discover art from the museum’s collections that fits the theme of the lovelorn, the loveless and the star crossed. Who says every love story needs a happy ending? The Walters Art Museum, 1-2 p.m. Free. thewaltersorg

Maple Sugar Weekends

Do you wish to observe firsthand the fine art of tree tapping? You’ll have to put in a little work first. Embark on an invigorating hike to the Oregon Ridge Nature Center’s sugar bush to tap a tree for sap and then taste fresh, sweet maple syrup. Hikes will happen on the hour. Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 and 3:45 p.m. 13555 Beaver Dam Road. Free. oregonridgenaturecenter.org

Broken Hearts Club

The ultimate post-Valentine’s Day party is an open mic night with some of the city’s best-known performers, QueenEarth, Alex Alexander, Scotty P and more. Bring your sad songs, stories and poems. Misery loves company and even the miserable love a good party. Motor House, 8-11 p.m. Tickets start at $15. motorhousebaltimore.com

Sunday

Fiber Redux

View the eclectic works of two mixed-media artists, Kelly Boehmer and Meg Schaap. Schaap draws inspirations from France’s iconic Queen Marie Antoinette in her work; Boehmer’s pieces, all hand-stitched, are recycled from old materials. Howard County Center for the Arts, 6-8 p.m. hocoarts.org

Woven Words: Decoding the Silk Book

Learn more about this rare 19th-century prayer book woven entirely from silk, and discover its connection to some of today’s most used technology. The Walters Art Museum. Free. thewalters.org