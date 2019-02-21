Weekend Plans: Feb. 21-24

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

‘The King and I’

The 2015 Tony Award-winning musical comes to Baltimore, bringing a fresh production of this classic and some very familiar Rodgers and Hammerstein tunes — “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful,” among others. The Hippodrome, through Sunday, times vary. Tickets start at $63. france-merrickpac.com

‘Gypsy’

Come for dinner and enjoy this show, considered to be the quintessential American musical. Set in the 1920s, it tells the story of a stage mother and her two daughters. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, through March 17. $63. tobysdinnertheatre.com

Friday

American Craft Council Show

Weave your way through more than 550 craft makers’ original works including jewelry, clay works and metal sculptures, among other wares. Baltimore Convention Center, through Sunday. Tickets start at $5. craftcouncil.org

Fiber Redux

This is the last day to view the eclectic works of two mixed-media artists, Kelly Boehmer and Meg Schaap. Schaap draws inspirations from France’s iconic Queen Marie Antoinette in her work; Boehmer’s pieces, all hand-stitched, are recycled from old materials. Howard County Center for the Arts, 6-8 p.m. hocoarts.org

Friday Night Stargazing

Start your weekend looking at the stars. Come to this free event each Friday after the museum closes. Maryland Science Center, 5:30-9 p.m. Free. mdsci.org

Art Moment

This special guided tour is for visitors with early-stage memory loss to enjoy along with their care partners, and it showcases the highlights of the Walters collection. Registration required. The Walters Art Museum, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. thewalters.org

Saturday

Maple Sugar Weekends

Do you wish to observe firsthand the fine art of tree tapping? You’ll have to put in a little work first. Embark on an invigorating hike to the Oregon Ridge Nature Center’s sugar bush to tap a tree for sap and then taste fresh, sweet maple syrup. Hikes will happen on the hour. 12:30 and 3:45 p.m. 13555 Beaver Dam Road. Free. oregonridgenaturecenter.org

Makin’ Mosaics

Piece together some fun. Join Rick Shelley for a one-day workshop and learn about the variety of techniques that go into creating mosaics. Walk away with your very own finished piece of art. American Visionary Art Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $85 for members; $110 for nonmembers. avam.org

Sunday

‘Fun Home’

Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel, this Tony Award-winning play is a memoir of childhood, secrets that shaped her life and stories from the family’s funeral home business. Baltimore Center Stage, through today. Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

‘Everything is Wonderful’

Experience a play about the power of faith and overcoming family tragedy. This critically acclaimed drama tells the story of an Amish family rocked by the death of its two sons and the repentant driver who returns to the community to seek forgiveness. Everyman Theatre, through today. $65. everymantheatre.org