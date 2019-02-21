Weekend Plans: Feb. 21-24

Thursday
Game On!
Who will win? Challenge the Light Street librarians to a trivia showdown. Enoch Pratt Free Library, Light Street Branch, 6:30 p.m. Free. prattlibrary.org
Come for dinner and enjoy this show considered to be the quintessential American musical. Set in the 1920s, it tells the story of a stage mother and her two daughters. Toby’s Dinner Theater, through March 17. Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $63 adults, $47.50 children. See website for additional dates/times, tobysdinnertheatre.com
Friday
The Officer Is In
Come meet Officer Arnett from the Cockeysville precinct. Drop in to ask a question, address a concern or make suggestions for ways to improve the local community. For all ages. Baltimore County Public Library, Hereford Branch, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. bcpl.info
This special guided tour is for visitors with early-stage memory loss to enjoy along with their care partners and showcases the highlights of the Walters Collection. Registration required. The Walters Art Museum, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. thewalters.org
Friday Night Stargazing
Start your weekend looking at the stars. Come to this free event each Friday after the museum closes. Maryland Science Center, 5:30-9 p.m. Free. mdsci.org
Saturday
Winter Birding
Come explore the grounds outside the library for winter birds with the Susquehannock Wildlife Society. For all ages. Registration required. Harford County Public Library, Jarrettsville Branch, 10:30-11:30a.m. Free. hcplonline.org
Maple Sugaring Weekends
Go on a hike to learn where maple syrup comes from and see how it is made. Watch a sugar on snow demonstration and sample maple goodies. See website for scheduled activity times. For all ages. (Other dates: 2/16, 2/17, 2/24) Oregon Ridge Nature Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. oregonridgenaturecenter.org
Paint Along for Teens
Join our instructor and create a beautiful work of art using acrylics. Dress to get messy. For grades 6-12. Registration required. Harford County Public Library, Fallston Branch 2-4 p.m. Free. hcplonline.org
Sunday
Free Drop-In Art Activities
Every weekend brings a new project and each month has a new theme. Come and create something today! The theme for February is stories. For all ages. The Walters Art Museum, 11a.m.-4 p.m. Free. thewalters.org
Crafting, Coloring and Conversation for Adults: Felt Projects
Felt projects, coloring and handmade greeting card supplies will all be available. Drop in and enjoy crafting, music and light refreshments. Baltimore County Public Library, Rosedale Branch, 2-4 p.m. Free. bcpl.info