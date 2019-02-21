Weekend Plans: Feb. 21-24

By Adranisha Stephens





Thursday

Game On!

Who will win? Challenge the Light Street librarians to a trivia showdown. Enoch Pratt Free Library, Light Street Branch, 6:30 p.m. Free. prattlibrary.org

Gypsy

Come for dinner and enjoy this show considered to be the quintessential American musical. Set in the 1920s, it tells the story of a stage mother and her two daughters. Toby’s Dinner Theater, through March 17. Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $63 adults, $47.50 children. See website for additional dates/times, tobysdinnertheatre.com

Friday

The Officer Is In

Come meet Officer Arnett from the Cockeysville precinct. Drop in to ask a question, address a concern or make suggestions for ways to improve the local community. For all ages. Baltimore County Public Library, Hereford Branch, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. bcpl.info

Art Moment

This special guided tour is for visitors with early-stage memory loss to enjoy along with their care partners and showcases the highlights of the Walters Collection. Registration required. The Walters Art Museum, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. thewalters.org

Friday Night Stargazing

Start your weekend looking at the stars. Come to this free event each Friday after the museum closes. Maryland Science Center, 5:30-9 p.m. Free. mdsci.org

Saturday

Winter Birding

Come explore the grounds outside the library for winter birds with the Susquehannock Wildlife Society. For all ages. Registration required. Harford County Public Library, Jarrettsville Branch, 10:30-11:30a.m. Free. hcplonline.org

Maple Sugaring Weekends

Go on a hike to learn where maple syrup comes from and see how it is made. Watch a sugar on snow demonstration and sample maple goodies. See website for scheduled activity times. For all ages. (Other dates: 2/16, 2/17, 2/24) Oregon Ridge Nature Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. oregonridgenaturecenter.org

Paint Along for Teens

Join our instructor and create a beautiful work of art using acrylics. Dress to get messy. For grades 6-12. Registration required. Harford County Public Library, Fallston Branch 2-4 p.m. Free. hcplonline.org

Sunday

Free Drop-In Art Activities

Every weekend brings a new project and each month has a new theme. Come and create something today! The theme for February is stories. For all ages. The Walters Art Museum, 11a.m.-4 p.m. Free. thewalters.org

Crafting, Coloring and Conversation for Adults: Felt Projects

Felt projects, coloring and handmade greeting card supplies will all be available. Drop in and enjoy crafting, music and light refreshments. Baltimore County Public Library, Rosedale Branch, 2-4 p.m. Free. bcpl.info