Weekend Plans: Feb. 28-March 3

Thursday

“Wicked”

Witches, wizards and Oz: Oh my! Watch Broadway’s talented actors tell the story before the story in “Wicked: The Untold True Story of the Witches of Oz.” The Hippodrome Theatre, through March 8. Tickets start at $100. france-merrickpac.com

Christina Bianco: Woman of a Thousand Voices

Singer Christina Bianco first captivated YouTube audiences with her celebrity impersonations. Now she takes the stage in this show of classics with Jack Everly and the BSO SuperPops. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, through Sunday. Tickets start at $25. bsomusic.org

Friday

Moonlight & Movie Music

Enjoy selections from Mozart, Mahler and others during a night of musical movie magic. Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. annapolissymphony.org

The Maryland Sporting Dog Show

Watch these furry athletes take part in obedience and rally trials, bird instinct clinics and much more. All dog lovers welcome. Howard County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through Sunday. Parking $5. howardcountyfairmd.com

Afro-Colombian Dance Party With Tribu Baharu

Get ready to dance, sweat and celebrate with this Afro-Champeta band. What is Afro-Champeta? Simply put, it is folk music that originated in Columbia and is known for its upbeat guitar rhythms and dance inspiration. We dare you to go and keep your feet still — you won’t be able to. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. Members $15, nonmembers $18, plus $3 at the door for all. creativealliance.org

Monster Jam

What says weekend better than giant trucks with crushing story-high tires and the revved up adrenaline atmosphere that goes with a truck rally? Pack your ear plugs, we’re about to turn up the fun on this one. Royal Farms Arena, times vary, through Sunday. Tickets start at $35. arenabaltimore.com

Saturday

George Lopez: The Wall

Mexican- American comedian George Lopez delivers his take on current American politics and more. The Modell Lyric, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $36. modell-lyric.com

The Kooks

Calling all fan girls: British indie rock band The Kooks are performing live as part of their U.S. spring 2019 tour. Have a night to remember rockin’ out to your favorite throwbacks and singing along to their new album. Rams Head Live, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30. ramsheadlive.com

Sunday

Esther & The Dream of One Loving Human Family

For nearly a quarter-century, a collection of collages and needlework depicting the story of Holocaust survivor Esther Nisenthal Krinitz has toured the globe and been displayed in 42 museums. This year, these works finally return to the American Visionary Art Museum. Adults $16; seniors $14; students and veterans $10; members free. avam.org

Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s

Nearly 90 works from Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Max Ernst and Joan Miró, among others, bring to canvas the imagery of a tumultuous time and highlight themes that still resonate today such as exile and violence. Baltimore Museum of Art, through May 26. Free. artbma.org