Weekend Plans: Feb. 28-March 3

Thursday
“Wicked”
Witches, wizards and Oz: Oh my! Watch Broadway’s talented actors tell the story before the story in “Wicked: The Untold True Story of the Witches of Oz.” The Hippodrome Theatre, through March 8. Tickets start at $100. france-merrickpac.com
Christina Bianco: Woman of a Thousand Voices
Singer Christina Bianco first captivated YouTube audiences with her celebrity impersonations. Now she takes the stage in this show of classics with Jack Everly and the BSO SuperPops. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, through Sunday. Tickets start at $25. bsomusic.org
Friday
Moonlight & Movie Music
Enjoy selections from Mozart, Mahler and others during a night of musical movie magic. Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. annapolissymphony.org
The Maryland Sporting Dog Show
Watch these furry athletes take part in obedience and rally trials, bird instinct clinics and much more. All dog lovers welcome. Howard County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through Sunday. Parking $5. howardcountyfairmd.com
Afro-Colombian Dance Party With Tribu Baharu
Get ready to dance, sweat and celebrate with this Afro-Champeta band. What is Afro-Champeta? Simply put, it is folk music that originated in Columbia and is known for its upbeat guitar rhythms and dance inspiration. We dare you to go and keep your feet still — you won’t be able to. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. Members $15, nonmembers $18, plus $3 at the door for all. creativealliance.org
Monster Jam
What says weekend better than giant trucks with crushing story-high tires and the revved up adrenaline atmosphere that goes with a truck rally? Pack your ear plugs, we’re about to turn up the fun on this one. Royal Farms Arena, times vary, through Sunday. Tickets start at $35. arenabaltimore.com
Saturday
George Lopez: The Wall
Mexican- American comedian George Lopez delivers his take on current American politics and more. The Modell Lyric, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $36. modell-lyric.com
The Kooks
Calling all fan girls: British indie rock band The Kooks are performing live as part of their U.S. spring 2019 tour. Have a night to remember rockin’ out to your favorite throwbacks and singing along to their new album. Rams Head Live, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30. ramsheadlive.com
Sunday
Esther & The Dream of One Loving Human Family
For nearly a quarter-century, a collection of collages and needlework depicting the story of Holocaust survivor Esther Nisenthal Krinitz has toured the globe and been displayed in 42 museums. This year, these works finally return to the American Visionary Art Museum. Adults $16; seniors $14; students and veterans $10; members free. avam.org
Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s
Nearly 90 works from Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Max Ernst and Joan Miró, among others, bring to canvas the imagery of a tumultuous time and highlight themes that still resonate today such as exile and violence. Baltimore Museum of Art, through May 26. Free. artbma.org