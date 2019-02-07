Weekend Plans: Feb. 7-10

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Woven Words: Decoding the Silk Book

Learn more about this rare 19th-century prayer book woven entirely from silk, and discover its connection to some of today’s most used technology. The Walters Art Museum, through April 28. Free. thewalters.org

Comedy Night: Sasheer Zamata

We love a good laugh, and we know you do, too. Join the Creative Alliance for an evening of giggles with comedian, actress and writer Sasheer Zamata, who was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “This American Life.” Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $17 members, $20 nonmembers (add $3 at the door). creativealliance.org

Motor Trend International Auto Show

More than 500 new cars, trucks and crossovers will be there for the admiring this weekend. Think it’s all abou the looking? Car enthusiasts also can test drive a Fiat 124 Spider as well as cars from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Toyota. Motorheads can also take a look at pre-production models of what the market may offer one day. Baltimore Convention Center, through Sunday. $12 adults, kids under 12 are free. autoshowbaltimore.com

Friday

An Evening with Sy Smith

The Emmy Award-nominated “Queen of Underground Soul” makes a return trip to Baltimore at An Die Musik, 9:30 p.m. $22; $25 at the door. andiemusiklive.com

Lip Synch Battle

Lip synching is hard. But if you can mimic singing for about a minute and a half, this fight’s for you. Strut your stuff and talk to the tunes for your chance at battle glory. Hosted by Black Root and music provided by DJ Louie Flaco. Ages 21 and older. Motor House, 9-11 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. motorhousebaltimore.com

Awkward Sex … and the City

Five comedians will have you laughing about a topic that always makes for awkward hilarity, and that is, of course, sex. Billed as the ultimate show for girls’ night, date night and recovering-from-a-breakup night, this event features comics Natalie Wall, Bobby Hankinson, Anita Flores, Karolena Theresa and Jen Keefe. Motor House, 9-11 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. motorhousebaltimore.com

Saturday

Baltimore Vegan Restaurant Week

Baltimore is a booming food town, and Maryland Vegan Eats is enticing people from all over to come to see what the up-and-coming vegan food scene is all about. A variety of restaurants will offer a full week of delicious vegan goodies. Feb. 9-18. Visit website for locations. Tickets start at $109. mdveganeats.com

‘Fun Home’

Is everyone else’s social media feed overflowing with excited posts about this play? Because ours sure are. Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel, this Tony Award-winning show is a memoir of childhood, secrets that shaped her life and stories from the family’s funeral home business. Baltimore Center Stage, through Feb. 24. Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

Sunday

The Nevermore: A Baltimore-Inspired Valentine’s Market

Need a trinket for your loved one? Purchase unique gifts from local Baltimore makers and support the Women’s Advocacy Coalition of Baltimore. R. House, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. womensadvocacycoalitionbaltimore.com

‘Everything is Wonderful’

An Amish couple’s two sons are killed in a car wreck and they do the unthinkable — take in the driver responsible for the accident. Expect themes of forgiveness, family and tolerance in a riveting storyline. It’s based on the true story of four Amish children killed by a driver who was texting and you can read an interview with playwright Chelsea Marcantel on the theater’s website. Everyman Theatre, through March 3; Tickets start at $25. everymantheatre.org