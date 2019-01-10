Weekend Plans: Jan. 10-13

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Skatefest

Enjoy winter’s best sport and support the Special Olympics of Maryland. Pandora Ice Rink, 6-8 p.m., $5 for admission and skate rental. innerharboricerink.org

Don’t Get Trouble in Your Mind: The Carolina Chocolate Drops Story

This documentary tells the story of three African-American musicians coming of age in the 21th Century embraced roots music and launched a career that led to a Grammy Award in 2010. A discussion with filmmaker John Whitehead will be held after the film. Creative Alliance, 7:30 p.m. $7 members, $10 nonmembers (+$3 at the door). creativealliance.org

Friday

Baltimore Restaurant Week

There is a reason you have been going to the gym, and nope, it’s not that New Year’s resolution. It’s because Baltimore Restaurant Week kicks off today and lasts through Sunday, Jan. 20. Enjoy three-course dinner menus for $20-$35. Don’t forget to Instagram that gorgeous meal, too, with the hashtags #BaltRW and #StyleEatsOut! Check the website for details and participating restaurants. baltimorerestaurantweek.com

Saturday

Weed Warriors

Bring boots, gloves and water for this volunteer effort that helps keep Lake Roland clean. Meet at the ranger station. Lake Roland, 9-10 a.m., free. lakeroland.org

Martinville Train Garden

For those who like it old school, the Martinville Christmas Train Garden exhibit showcases the Middle River area of the past and this is the last day to enjoy its nostalgic charm. Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum. $5. mdairmuseum.org

North Park “Frostbite” Trail Walk

Easy 1.5-mile guided nature and history walk open to all ages. Walk will still be held in the event of snow or rain. Wear sturdy shoes and meet at the Susquehanna Lock House Museum. North Park in Havre de Grace, 10 a.m., free. explorehavredegrace.com

Sunday

Sailing through the Winter Solstice

OK, here’s your good weather option, particularly if you’re in the mood for some sightseeing: Visit Frederick’s Carroll Creek Linear Park, decorated through these winter nights with seven lighted boats. Check out the displays, stop in for dinner or beer at one of Frederick’s nearby restaurants and then go online to vote for your favorite boat. You gotta pay to play: You can vote for as little as $1 or as much as $250. All proceeds go toward local charities picked by the boat owners. Carroll Creek Linear Park, all day, through Feb. 3. coloronthecreek.com

Mindfulness in the Galleries

And here’s your rainy day (and relaxing) option. Bring a mat or towel to participate in an hour-long guided meditation that explores the works in one of the museum’s galleries. The Walters Art Museum, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free. thewalters.org