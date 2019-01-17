Weekend Plans: Jan. 17-20

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

‘Fun Home’

Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel, this Tony Award-winning play is a memoir of childhood, secrets that shaped her life and stories from the family’s funeral home business. Baltimore Center Stage, through Feb. 24. Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

Friday

Baltimore County Restaurant Week

Baltimore County Restaurant Week returns with restaurants across the county offering prix-fixe brunches, lunches and dinners to suit every taste and budget. Patrons can enjoy 16 days of various “deals” and local flavors. Check website for pricing and times. Through Feb. 2. baltimorecountyrestaurantweek.com

Saturday

Baltimore Women’s March

For the third year in a row, marchers will bring their message of peace and collective power to Baltimore’s streets. Speakers include Erricka Bridgeford from Baltimore Ceasefire 365. City Hall/War Memorial Plaza, 11 a.m. Free. baltimorewomensmarch.org

Walk-in Tour: The Body Politic

This tour explores the intersection of art and politics and reminds museum goers how art that may seem very traditional to us in the 21st Century could have been revolutionary in its day. The Walters Art Museum, 1-2 p.m., free. thewalters.org

Creamery Tours

Perhaps your first introduction was a scoop of chocolate caramel pretzel at the corner stand at Belvedere Square (not that anyone here is obsessed with that flavor). Perhaps you’ve long been a fan. Now you can go behind the scenes and see how the ice cream is made. Trust us, it’s not like sausage or laws. It’s a fun and delicious way to spend a Saturday. Prigel Family Creamery, noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. $8. prigelfamilycreamery.com

Latin Jazz: Jorge Glem & Cesar Orozco

Venezuelan string play Jorge Glem, best known for his mastery of the four-string cuatro, pairs up with pianist Cesar Orozco for a night of music. The Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $17 members, $20 nonmembers (+$3 at the door). creativealliance.org

Sunday

‘Making a Murderer,’ Part 2: False Confessions

Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin discuss false confessions, interrogation tactics and more related to the conviction of teenager Brendan Dassey, whose case has been detailed on the Netflix show, “Making a Murderer.” Baltimore Sound Stage, 1 p.m. Tickets start at $36. baltimoresoundstage.com