Weekend Plans, Jan. 2-5

It’s is officially the start of a new year, and much weekend fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.
Thursday
Breastfeeding Support Group
Led by a certified lactation specialist, this weekly support group will help you connect and share with other moms on the breastfeeding journey. The Womb Room, noon-1:30 p.m. Free. wombroom.mom
Game Night at Pitango Bakery
Happy hour plus game night equals a good time. Sip on discounted drinks as you play a game from Pitango’s selection or one of your own. Pitango Bakery + Cafe, 4-9 p.m. Free. pitangogelato.com
Friday
First Friday at the Maryland Science Center
The first Friday of every month means $10 admission to the Maryland Science Center. STEM activities and hands-on fun await you around every corner. Maryland Science Center, 5-8 p.m., $10. mdsci.org
Half-Price Friday Nights
All the fun for half the price. Spend any or every Friday night with 20,000 plus amazing, aquatic animals at the National Aquarium. Sponsored by M&T Bank. Fridays, National Aquarium, 5-8 p.m. $20/adult, $15/child. aqua.org
2020 Baltimore Crankie Fest
In a uniquely Baltimore tradition, speakers unroll scrolled panoramas, known as crankies, with illustrated stories. Sit back and enjoy the tales. Additional showings through Jan. 5. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $18, $15/members. creativealliance.org
Saturday
Owl Prowl
Let’s venture into the woods to track this luminous and wide-eyed wonder: owls! For ages 8 to adult, but kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 5-6:30 p.m. $5. otterpointcreek.org
At this month’s drop-in art workshop, create your very own royal headpiece out of shiny tape, faux flowers and more. American Visionary Art Museum, 1-4 p.m. $5, plus museum admission. avam.org
Come Together
A roster of Baltimore’s premier musical talent comes together to take on songs by The Beatles. Proceeds benefit the Maryland Food Bank. The 8×10, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $18. the8x10.com
Sunday 5
Learn to be a Magic Wizard
For kids ages 6-11 who love the fantastical and can’t wait to get their hands on a good STEM activity. Registration required and kids must be accompanied by an adult. Baltimore County Public Library, Pikesville Branch, 2-3 p.m. Free. bcpl.info.
Cancer Sucks, Let’s Dance: Benefit Class
Proceeds from this dance masterclass will benefit Jessica Rigney, former co-director of The Collective who is battling breast cancer. All skill levels welcome. The Collective, 10-11:30 a.m. $15. collective-dance.com
Winter Lights: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio
Christmas may be over but the holiday cheer continues at a classical music concert, featuring four esteemed soloists performing pieces by Bach and neo-Baroque composer Tomaso Albinoni. The Church of the Redeemer, 4-6 p.m. $25. bachinbaltimore.org
Soul Bowl
Tonight, bowling shoes double as dancing shoes. This monthly adults-only party has it all: bowling, music, food, and drinks. Shake & Bake Family Fun Center, 10 p.m. $10 admission, $10 per game. bcrp.baltimorecity.gov