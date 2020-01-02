Weekend Plans, Jan. 2-5

By Adranisha Stephens





It’s is officially the start of a new year, and much weekend fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday

Breastfeeding Support Group

Led by a certified lactation specialist, this weekly support group will help you connect and share with other moms on the breastfeeding journey. The Womb Room, noon-1:30 p.m. Free. wombroom.mom

Game Night at Pitango Bakery

Happy hour plus game night equals a good time. Sip on discounted drinks as you play a game from Pitango’s selection or one of your own. Pitango Bakery + Cafe, 4-9 p.m. Free. pitangogelato.com

Friday

First Friday at the Maryland Science Center

The first Friday of every month means $10 admission to the Maryland Science Center. STEM activities and hands-on fun await you around every corner. Maryland Science Center, 5-8 p.m., $10. mdsci.org

Half-Price Friday Nights

All the fun for half the price. Spend any or every Friday night with 20,000 plus amazing, aquatic animals at the National Aquarium. Sponsored by M&T Bank. Fridays, National Aquarium, 5-8 p.m. $20/adult, $15/child. aqua.org

2020 Baltimore Crankie Fest

In a uniquely Baltimore tradition, speakers unroll scrolled panoramas, known as crankies, with illustrated stories. Sit back and enjoy the tales. Additional showings through Jan. 5. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $18, $15/members. creativealliance.org

Saturday

Owl Prowl

Let’s venture into the woods to track this luminous and wide-eyed wonder: owls! For ages 8 to adult, but kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 5-6:30 p.m. $5. otterpointcreek.org

Weekend Walk-In: Crazy Crown

At this month’s drop-in art workshop, create your very own royal headpiece out of shiny tape, faux flowers and more. American Visionary Art Museum, 1-4 p.m. $5, plus museum admission. avam.org

Come Together

A roster of Baltimore’s premier musical talent comes together to take on songs by The Beatles. Proceeds benefit the Maryland Food Bank. The 8×10, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $18. the8x10.com

Sunday 5

Learn to be a Magic Wizard

For kids ages 6-11 who love the fantastical and can’t wait to get their hands on a good STEM activity. Registration required and kids must be accompanied by an adult. Baltimore County Public Library, Pikesville Branch, 2-3 p.m. Free. bcpl.info.

Cancer Sucks, Let’s Dance: Benefit Class

Proceeds from this dance masterclass will benefit Jessica Rigney, former co-director of The Collective who is battling breast cancer. All skill levels welcome. The Collective, 10-11:30 a.m. $15. collective-dance.com

Winter Lights: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

Christmas may be over but the holiday cheer continues at a classical music concert, featuring four esteemed soloists performing pieces by Bach and neo-Baroque composer Tomaso Albinoni. The Church of the Redeemer, 4-6 p.m. $25. bachinbaltimore.org

Soul Bowl