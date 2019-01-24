Weekend Plans: Jan. 24-27

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Mindful Parenting Workshop with YogaWorks

A workshop on tending to ourselves and our relationships so we’re better parents and partners. American Visionary Art Museum, 5:30-7:15pm. $25, members, $30 nonmembers. avam.org

Howard County Restaurant Week

Get out and support your local eateries during Howard County’s biannual restaurant week, where top chefs serve up delicious local dishes and cocktails, all prix-fixe. Through Feb. 4. visithowardcounty.com

Jesse McCartney

Want to relive the early aughts? Break out your furry boots and dark low-risers and bring your “Beautiful Soul” for this night of music with Jesse McCartney. Ram’s Head Live, 8 p.m. $28; $30 at the door. ramsheadlive.com

Friday

Winter Wine at the B&O Railroad Museum

Come together for an evening of celebrating (and tasting) some of the best local winemakers’ handcrafted spirits. Winter Wine attendees can sip on a customized lineup of award-winning Maryland wines while admiring an extensive collection of vintage trains. B&O Railroad Museum. 6-9 p.m. Tickets start at $65. marylandwine.com

Ceramic Making and Planting Workshop

Our friends at Baltimore Clayworks have partnered with Remington’s B. Willow for a two-part workshop that is all parts fun. Today create a ceramic planter at Clayworks, and then on Feb. 7, head to B. Willow to fill that pot with easy-to-care for tropicals. Baltimore Clayworks, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $65. baltimoreclayworks.org

Saturday

Live Baltimore Trolley Tour

Live Baltimore takes prospective homeowners and families for a tour of Baltimore neighborhoods. Meet at Henderson-Hopkins School, 2100 Ashland Ave. Live Baltimore, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $10. livebaltimore.com

Unblocking the Muse

Have major writers block or just need some creative inspiration? Baltimore’s Yellow Arrow Publishing has the workshop for you. Led by Gwen Van Velsor and Ariele Sieling, you’ll learn strategies to get in the groove of writing fiction and creative nonfiction. Y-Art Gallery in Highlandtown, 10 a.m.-noon. $35. yellowarrowpublishing.com

Walk-In Tour: Rule-Breaking Women

Discover art from the museum’s collections that fits the theme of female rebels, and hear the stories of the women behind or in the paintings. The Walters Art Museum, 1-2 p.m. Free. thewalters.org

Sunday

‘Black Is the Color’

This 52-minute film covers a lifetime of art from Edmonia Lewis to Whitfield Lovell and offers social context for the work they created. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 2-4 p.m. Free with admission. lewismuseum.org