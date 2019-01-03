Weekend Plans: Jan 3-6

By BaltimoreStyle





Carter Roach & Hiro Hubbard Art Show

An exhibit of sculptures and paintings from local artists Carter Roach and Hiro Hubbard opens with a reception, featuring music from The Adventures of Matte Black. Expect both colorful and surreal, making this show a great way to start the weekend. Alchemy of Art. 6:30-10:30 p.m. thealchemyofart.net

Friday

Ghosts of Weimar, Jazz Cabaret Ensemble

This Boston-bred band made Baltimore its home a few years ago and specializes in contemporary cabaret. Expect Duke Ellington, Stephen Sondheim, Louis Armstrong and more. An Die Musik, 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $23 at the door, $10 for students with ID. andiemusiklive.com

Friday Night Swing

For those of you who vowed to get in shape or to get out of the house more, Friday Night Swing is the way to accomplish both goals. Drop-in lesson starts at 8 p.m., dancing starts at 9 p.m. Mobtown Ballroom, $10. mobtownballroom.com

Saturday

Weekend Walk-In: Micro Drama

Drama is best when it comes in small doses. In this case, it’s a tiny scene that you create, inspired by the work of artist Mars Tokyo. Craft + cocktail: This workshop is open to all ages, so bring some friends, get creative in the New Year, and then go out for drinks. It’s a great way to spend a winter afternoon. American Visionary Art Museum, 1-4 p.m., $5. avam.org

‘Gary Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable’

Sponsored by The Charles Revival Series, this film showcases the photos of Garry Winogrand who captured American life in the 1960s and ’70s. The Charles, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. thecharles.com

Sunday

Indie Lens Pop-Up Film

Watch “RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World” and learn about musicians with Native American roots. A moderated discussion follows the film. Baltimore County Public Library, Hereford Branch, 2-4 p.m., free. bcpl.info

Last Day: BMA’s John Waters Exhibit

Today is the last day for “Indecent Exposure,” the much-talked about show featuring work from John Waters, including photography, sculpture and sound pieces. Baltimore Museum of Art. $15 for adults, $13 for seniors. artbma.org

‘Everything’s New: Baltimore in the Roaring Twenties’

Baltimore was a boomtown in the 1920s and historian Jack Burkert brings to life that decade in Charm City. Sponsored by Baltimore Heritage and The Garrett-Jacobs Mansion, this one-hour talk is a quick and insightful history lesson. The Engineers Club, 2-3 p.m., Tickets start at $10. baltimoreheritage.org