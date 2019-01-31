Weekend Plans: Jan. 31-Feb. 3

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Writer’s LIVE: David A. Taylor’s ‘Cork Wars: Intrigue and Industry in World War II’

Join author and journalist David A. Taylor for a reading of his story about how cork—from cork oak forests around the Mediterranean—was a big deal in the mid-20th century. The Ivy Bookshop will have copies for sale at the reading. Maryland State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. 6:30 p.m. Free. prattlibrary.org

Friday

Free Lunchtime Concert + Cool Art

So, we are planning the ultimate Friday just for you, because we are going to be here at work: First, you want to stop by the free lunchtime concert at noon in The Walters Art Museum’s Sculpture Garden. This classical guitar performance features music from Argentina, Mexico and Cuba and will start your weekend on the perfect note. (Bad pun, couldn’t resist …)

Then you can head up to the museum’s fourth floor and watch the conservators at work, anytime from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Did you know the Conservation and Technical Lab is one of the oldest museum labs in the country (founded in 1934!)? The fun is at The Walters Art Museum, thewalters.org.

Now that we have your afternoon planned out, go out for an early dinner and then hit one of these shows …

‘Fun Home’

Is everyone else’s social media feed overflowing with excited posts about this play? Because ours sure are. Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel, this Tony Award-winning show is a memoir of childhood, secrets that shaped her life and stories from the family’s funeral home business. Baltimore Center Stage, through Feb. 24. Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

Blue Moon Cowgirls 20th Anniversary Show

Enjoy some guitar pickin’ country, by way of D.C., with this quartet of singers who have been belting out the songs for two decades. Creative Alliance, 8 p.m. $17 members, $20 nonmembers (+$3 at the door). creativealliance.org

Saturday

Ice Cream for Breakfast

The first Saturday of February is Ice Cream for Breakfast day. Say no more. Come celebrate with hot waffles and waffle sundaes. Expect families or even bring your own. Prigel Creamery, 9 a.m.-noon. Menu prices apply. prigelfamilycreamery.com

‘Everything is Wonderful’

An Amish couple’s two sons are killed in a car wreck and they do the unthinkable — take in the driver responsible for the accident. Expect themes of forgiveness, family and tolerance in a riveting storyline. It’s based on the true story of four Amish children killed by a driver who was texting and you can read an interview with playwright Chelsea Marcantel on the theater’s website. Everyman Theatre, through March 3; Tickets start at $25. everymantheatre.org

Sunday

Roland Freeman’s ‘Arabbers: Life in the Baltimore Streets’

#SundayFunday is often a great museum day. Head to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum and check out their latest exhibit on Roland Freeman, who for decades photographed Baltimore’s arabbers. His work was eventually turned into a book. If you have never seen these photos, this exhibit is a must-visit look into our city’s past. Through March 31. $8 general admission. lewismuseum.org

Sailing through the Winter Solstice

But if you want to get outside … this is the last day to visit Frederick’s Carroll Creek Linear Park, decorated through these winter nights with seven lighted boats. Check out the displays, stop in for dinner or beer at one of Frederick’s nearby restaurants and then go online to vote for your favorite boat. You gotta pay to play: You can vote for as little as $1 or as much as $250. All proceeds go toward local charities picked by the boat owners. Carroll Creek Linear Park, all day. coloronthecreek.com