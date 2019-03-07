Weekend Plans: March 7-10

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Can I Kick it? Presents ‘Kill Bill’

Our secret guilty pleasure? Kung-Fu, and what’s even better is that this performative event blends our favorite martial arts flicks with hip-hop in the presentation of “Kill Bill.” Creative Alliance, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $12, members $9. creativealliance.org

Friday

‘Indecent’

A drama behind the drama, this play recounts the real-life story of Sholem Asch’s controversial play “God of Vengeance” and the Yiddish actors attempting to bring it to stage in the early 20th century. Theater and art lovers in this century can relate, Feb 28-March 31. Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

Saved by the 90s: ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Isn’t it ironic that those grunge years of questionable fashion that we worked so hard to put behind us are coming back? Or is it? Because a trip back to the ’90s bring with it the hits of artists such as Alanis Morissette. Her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ album had us singing her rock anthems, throwing peace signs and questioning coincidence. Hear the whole album, plus a bonus set of late 20th Century hits. Scrunchies and flannels optional. Rams Head Live, 8 p.m. $13. ramsheadlive.com

Saturday

Viva Brasil: Costumed Carnival Dance Party

Put on some shimmer and samba down to this carnival-themed dance party. Enjoy traditional Brazilian dancers, music and fun with tons of flavor. Creative Alliance. Members, $15; nonmembers $18. creativealliance.org

‘How to Date Men

When You Hate Men’

The title of Blythe Roberson’s dating manual/commentary on modern life intrigues us. After all, who among us has a heterosexual female friend who hasn’t wondered this once, twice, 45 times in her life? Roberson is a writer for both the New Yorker and The Onion (what a great combo), and will read from her new book, which embraces both comedy and philosophy as well as dating. Bird in Hand, 7 p.m. Free. theivybookshop.com

Sunday

Warner Bros. Cartoon Show

Come relive your childhood with this showing of classic cartoons featuring Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. That’s all, folks. Senator Theatre, 10 a.m. $7. thesenatortheatre.com

Literary Anniversary Party

Greedy Reads is hosting a celebration of its first anniversary today. This charming bookstore will be filled with food, drinks, specials and giveaways all day. Greedy Reads, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. greedyreads.com

Looking ahead to next week …

Foodies & Friends Happy Hour

A casual dinner with friends is not always what we expect it to be, as the audience of “Dinner with Friends” finds out. This prize-winning play is celebrating its 20th anniversary and it is bound to be deliciously dramatic. Stop by before the show on Tuesday, March 12 for a Style-sponsored happy hour. Learn to make a cocktail from our beverage writer Ginny Lawhorn. Everyman Theatre. Tickets start at $20. everymantheatre.org