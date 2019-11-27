Weekend Plans, Nov. 27- Dec. 1

By Adranisha Stephens





Make plans for the weekend! Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday

Happy Thanksgiving from Baltimore Style!

Friday

Bazaart Holiday Art Market

This FREE holiday art market can put anyone in the jolly mood! Come see hundreds of unique artworks by various creators and craftsman. Artwork including painting, sculptures, and jewelry just to name a few! Bazaart shoppers are also welcome to tour the entire Jim Rouse Visionary Center for free on Bazaart day. Through Saturday, avam.org

Festival of Wreaths

Silent auction of more than 150 uniquely decorated wreaths. Vote or bid on your favorite. The Carroll Arts Center in Westminster, Through Dec. 8, times vary. carrollcountyartscouncil.org

Saturday

Festival of the Trees

A 3-day event at the Maryland Fairground for the whole family to enjoy! See over 800 holiday trees, live entertainment, Santa and more. This event is to help support the children at the Kennedy Krieger Institute. Through Sunday, Tickets: Kids $7 Adults $16. festivaloftrees.kennedykrieger.org

‘Men on Boats’

Enjoy a subversive tale of John Powell exploring the American West, complete with a (somewhat) true history of the Grand Canyon and a rollicking journey where the history book is thrown out the metaphorical window. Baltimore Center Stage, times vary. Through December 29, Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

Sunday

Parade of Lighted Boats

Watch the festively decorated boats float by. 6 p.m. in Fells Point and 6:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor. fellspointyachtclub.com

Bel Air Christmas Celebration

Enjoy a parade, music, carols, hot chocolate, performers and a tree lighting. Main Street in Bel Air, Dec. 1, 2:30-5 p.m. belairmd.org