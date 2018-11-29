Weekend Plans: Nov. 29-Dec. 2

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Holiday Green Workshop

Spread a little cheer this holiday season at Ladew Topiary Gardens. Guests are invited to volunteer by creating and selling holiday decorations during the annual Ladew Christmas Open House & Greens Sale. 3535 Jarrettsville Pike, free. ladewgardens.com.

‘A Wonder in My Soul’

Set to the backdrop of a beauty shop in a Baltimore neighborhood, this is a story about friendship, family and neighborhoods. This play is suitable for all ages. Baltimore Center Stage, through Dec. 23 Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org.

Friday

The Bill and Helen Murray Jazz Residency Concert Featuring William Parker

William Parker is a world-renowned jazz bassist who has recorded more than 150 albums, published six books and mentored hundreds of students. He is described as one of the “50 greatest N.Y. Musicians of all time” by Time Out New York, among other accolades. Recital Hall, Towson University, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19. towson.edu

Saturday

Parade of the Lighted Boats

The annual Parade of Lighted Boats is all about the holidays, Baltimore style, as more than 50 boats make their way from the Inner Harbor to Fells Point. 6-8 p.m. sailbaltimore.org

Kwanzaa Family Day

Storytelling, drumming, dance, and a libation ceremony for all ages. Creative Alliance, noon-3 p.m. Dec. 1. 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org

Holiday Poinsettia Display

Hundreds of unique poinsettia specimens will be on display, and many beautiful poinsettias will be available for purchase. Rawlings Conservatory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1-Dec. 31. 410-396-0008, rawlingsconservatory.org

Vegan Mac Fest

This healthy event centers around everyone’s favorite comfort food — mac and cheese. This is not a competition (or a drill). Check out your favorite noodle, prepared the plant-based way. R. House, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10. veganmacfest.com

71st Annual Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Selections performed by the USNA Glee Club. Naval Academy Main Chapel, 7 p.m. 410-293-8497, usna.edu.

Sunday

Amazing Grace, A Journey from Opera to Gospel

The Annapolis Opera performs works both spiritual and classical. Asbury United Methodist Church in Annapolis, 3 p.m. Tickets start at $26. marylandhall.org

Holiday Open House

Decorations and music, featuring the Catherine Street Consort. Hays House Museum, 1-4 p.m. 410-838-7691, harfordhistory.org

Bel Air Christmas Celebration

Parade, music, carols, hot chocolate, performers and tree lighting. Main Street in Bel Air, 2:30-5 p.m. Dec. 2. 410-638-5780, belairmd.org

Merry Mart

A diverse mix of indie crafters from across Baltimore and elsewhere. Creative Alliance, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2. 410-276-1651, creativealliance.org