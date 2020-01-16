Weekend Plans, What to Do Jan. 16-19

By Style Staff





From nineties dance parties to crafting your own cocktails, lots of weekend fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Rising Seas and Boozy Teas

Have questions about climate change? Ask Dr. Bert Drake of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center. Dinner and drinks are provided. Irvine Nature Center, 6:30-9 p.m. $60. explorenature.doubleknot.com

Date Night-World Vodka Exploration Dinner

Enjoy a four-course menu created by the executive chef, carefully paired with four premium vodkas from around the world. Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 7-9 p.m. $80. sullivanssteakhouse.com

Friday

Girls’ Night Out- Craft Your Own Cocktail

Bartend like the pros at Sagamore Spirit. After a tour of the distillery, learn how to make two drinks — Sagamore Sour and Winter Raspberry Smash — that’ll wow your next dinner guests. Sagamore Spirit, 7-8:30 p.m. $25. sagamorespirit.com

Nineties Night Party

Dust off your best acid wash jeans and relive the ’90s with themed pottery projects, a decade-inspired playlist and costumes. The Pottery Stop, 7-9:30 p.m. $7 for admission, Pottery projects start at $20. thepotterystop.com

Saturday

Winter Birding

Join expert birder John Canoles as he tracks and observes the tough birds that thrive in cold weather. Hot drinks served afterward in the nature center. Ages 12 and older. BYO binoculars. Willow Grove Nature Center, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. $4. cromwellvalleypark.org

Peabody at the Walters: Performance Academy for Strings

Students of the Performance Academy for Strings show off their skills in this string orchestra concert, featuring guest conductor Edward Polochick. The Walters Art Museum, 2-3 p.m. Free. thewalters.org

Sunday

Mounted Tropicals Workshop

Learn to mount a tropical plant of your choice on repurposed wood from Oak Hill Sawmill. BYOB to make it a date night, or bring the whole family. All ages welcome. B.Willow, 5:30-7 p.m. $55. bwillow.com

Trajectory Dance Project: In Concert

Watch as the Baltimore-based dance ensemble performs old and new pieces, accompanied by guest artists from nearby high school dance companies. Baltimore Museum of Art, 7-8:30 p.m. artbma.org

And one more for Monday …

MLK Dare to Dream Day

While enjoying your day off, don’t forget to celebrate the legacy of the man responsible: Martin Luther

King, Jr. Enjoy some birthday cake as you participate in an artistic homage to the civil rights visionary. You can drop into a printmaking workshop, attend a poetry slam, sign up for the open mic and or attend a talk by exhibiting artist Kyle Yearwood. It’s the perfect way to pay respect to this icon of equality and reflect on his teachings. American Visionary Arts Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. avam.org