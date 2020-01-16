Weekend Plans, What to Do Jan. 16-19

From nineties dance parties to crafting your own cocktails, lots of weekend fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.
Rising Seas and Boozy Teas
Have questions about climate change? Ask Dr. Bert Drake of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center. Dinner and drinks are provided. Irvine Nature Center, 6:30-9 p.m. $60. explorenature.doubleknot.com
Date Night-World Vodka Exploration Dinner
Enjoy a four-course menu created by the executive chef, carefully paired with four premium vodkas from around the world. Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 7-9 p.m. $80. sullivanssteakhouse.com
Friday
Girls’ Night Out- Craft Your Own Cocktail
Bartend like the pros at Sagamore Spirit. After a tour of the distillery, learn how to make two drinks — Sagamore Sour and Winter Raspberry Smash — that’ll wow your next dinner guests. Sagamore Spirit, 7-8:30 p.m. $25. sagamorespirit.com
Nineties Night Party
Dust off your best acid wash jeans and relive the ’90s with themed pottery projects, a decade-inspired playlist and costumes. The Pottery Stop, 7-9:30 p.m. $7 for admission, Pottery projects start at $20. thepotterystop.com
Saturday
Winter Birding
Join expert birder John Canoles as he tracks and observes the tough birds that thrive in cold weather. Hot drinks served afterward in the nature center. Ages 12 and older. BYO binoculars. Willow Grove Nature Center, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. $4. cromwellvalleypark.org
Peabody at the Walters: Performance Academy for Strings
Students of the Performance Academy for Strings show off their skills in this string orchestra concert, featuring guest conductor Edward Polochick. The Walters Art Museum, 2-3 p.m. Free. thewalters.org
Sunday
Mounted Tropicals Workshop
Learn to mount a tropical plant of your choice on repurposed wood from Oak Hill Sawmill. BYOB to make it a date night, or bring the whole family. All ages welcome. B.Willow, 5:30-7 p.m. $55. bwillow.com
Trajectory Dance Project: In Concert
Watch as the Baltimore-based dance ensemble performs old and new pieces, accompanied by guest artists from nearby high school dance companies. Baltimore Museum of Art, 7-8:30 p.m. artbma.org
And one more for Monday …
MLK Dare to Dream Day
While enjoying your day off, don’t forget to celebrate the legacy of the man responsible: Martin Luther
King, Jr. Enjoy some birthday cake as you participate in an artistic homage to the civil rights visionary. You can drop into a printmaking workshop, attend a poetry slam, sign up for the open mic and or attend a talk by exhibiting artist Kyle Yearwood. It’s the perfect way to pay respect to this icon of equality and reflect on his teachings. American Visionary Arts Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. avam.org