Weekend Plans, What to Do April 2-5

We’re approaching another weekend spent mostly indoors. But before you go stir-crazy, we have a few ideas on how to curb that cabin fever were all experiencing. Here are some social distancing friendly things to try this weekend.

Thursday

Read everything

We always say that we’ll actually take the time to read more great books. Now is that time. Since a trip to the library isnt an option right now, why not download a bunch of e-books and audiobooks instead. If your ‘e craving some interaction, create a virtual book club and video call your friends to discuss. If you’re looking for some spring reading inspiration, check here.

Make that recipe

Ok, its time to think about one of your favorite bookmarked recipes that you’ve put off. It’s a challenge. It’ll test you. But it’ll be so worth it and you’ll have all weekend to perfect and devour it. For some inspiration, check out some of our recipes, become a master chef with Publix, a Youtube channel that offers online cooking classes or model meals after the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen crew — then take comfort in knowing that they, too, are cooking from home right along with us.

Friday

Take a virtual museum tour

Anyone else missing tours of their favorite museums? Well, many are offering a comparable experience via our smartphones. Browse the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and the Guggenheim Museum archives, one of a few that are currently hosting online tours.

Google Arts & Culture even has a collection of virtual walk-throughs for various international museums, from Paris to New Delhi.

Catch a Broadway play

Netflix is a vital part of the new normal, as in “Thank goodness for Netflix.” But there is no longer anything about it that says “Friday night fun” when we are watching it on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday night. However, Playbill has put together a list of Broadway plays that you can enjoy until we can get back to the Hippodrome, Center Stage, or Everyman Theatre. So set up the snacks, create a fun cocktail and enjoy.

Saturday

Virtually travel on a rainy day

Yeah, some rain is in the forecast (#aprilshowers.) But try this if you are cooped up: Take a virtual tour of a castle or Machu Picchu. Or a rain forest.

Meditate

Life is slowing down for a while. Centering your mind no longer feels impossible — and it may help you relax. Check out some ideas here.

Sunday

Take an Art Walk

Pour yourself a glass of wine, put out the mixed nuts and get ready for an art walk. The Highlandtown Arts District in Baltimore is still hosting its First Friday Art Walk, just online. From 5 to 9 p.m., you can partake in art, readings and more. At 7:30, for example, Yellow Arrow House presents “Baltimore Stories,” a series of short readings, and at 8 p.m., there will be live acoustic music from Rob Myers. Drink and food specials are available for carryout and delivery from local restaurants and bars as well. Head to Facebook and the Highlandtown Arts District’s page to join in the fun.

Give A Round of Applause, Please

Sunday at 7 p.m., take a moment to step out of your home and give a shout of support for our health care workers. Invite your friends and your neighbors. Challenge them to be louder than you. Spread the word and the goodwill for folks who are working so hard during this difficult time. Here’s the Facebook announcement to share on your social.