Weekend Plans, What to Do Feb. 12-15

From couples yoga to creating Valentine’s Day candies for your sweetheart, lots of fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great weekend plans around the area.

Thursday

Baltimore Dances

Move, groove and support Baltimore’s thriving dance scene by attending this showcase of the city’s top talent. The Gordon Center, 7:30 p.m. $20, $25 at the door. jcc.org/gordon-center

‘Wicked’

The Land of Oz comes to Charm City. A prequel to Dorothy’s adventures, this blockbuster show has captured the heart of the nation for over a decade. Check it out while it’s in town. The Hippodrome Theatre, through March.8. Times vary. Tickets start at $90. baltimore.broadway.com

Friday

Valentine’s Day Candies for Your Sweetheart

Nix the purchased box of chocolates for a more meaningful gesture: homemade candies. Create confections like white and dark chocolate bark, bacon pecan pralines, rum balls and more. Schola Cooking School, 12-2:30 p.m. $50. scholacooks.com

Sip & Shine: An After-Hours Experience

When the museum closes, the fun begins. Take part in an after-hours scavenger hunt and make a craft inspired by an artist in the permanent collection. Wine and snacks provided. American Visionary Art Museum, 6-9 p.m. $45. avam.org

Saturday

Sex at the Zoo

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the zoo. You and your boo can enjoy an open bar and live music as you learn all the secrets, scandals and surprises involved in animal courtship. The Maryland Zoo, 6-9 p.m. $85 adults, $160 couple. marylandzoo.org

Psycho Killers at Union Craft Brewing

Qu’est-ce que c’est? Enjoy a night of love songs and throwbacks from Talking Heads cover band Psycho Killers. Union Craft Brewing, 7 p.m. $20. baltimore.org

Wine & Dinosaurs

Explore the Maryland Science Center’s dinosaur displays after dark with wine in hand. At each tasting station, participants view the wine they’re about to sample under a microscope. That’s a STEM project that we can drink to. Maryland Science Center, from 7-9 p.m. $40. mdsci.org

Sunday

Valentine’s Day Couples’ Yoga

After your night out, refresh yourself with a 60-minute couples’ yoga class at the zoo. Participants learn new partner yoga poses and have an opportunity to meet penguin ambassadors. The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 8:30 a.m. $15 members, $25 nonmembers. marylandzoo.org

Great Backyard Bird Count

Calling all citizen scientists who want to make a difference today. Help zookeepers count the winter bird species who call their space home. Kids also learn about wild birds and how to protect them. Register online; kids must be accompanied by an adult. The Maryland Zoo, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free with zoo admission. marylandzoo.org

Saturday Morning Bird Walk