Weekend Plans, What to Do Feb. 20-23

By Style Staff





From museum nights and craft shows to the annual Frozen Harbor Music Festival, lots of fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great weekend plans around the area.

Thursday

Museum Nights: Red, Black & Green

At the Lewis Museum, Black History Month means education, engagement and, of course, fun. For one night only, the museum opens after hours and invites you and the family to party. Dance to a set by DJ Tanz as you enjoy a complimentary signature drink or bite, or release your inner artists and experiment with printmaking, inspired by a current exhibition. And if you think you have what it takes, you’ll get the opportunity to compete in Black history and culture trivia for prizes. Feb. 20, The Lewis Museum, 6-9 p.m. $25. lewismuseum.org

Friday

HoCo Open 2020

This unique, non-juried annual exhibit, which celebrates any and all artists in Howard County, accepts its pieces on a first-come, first-serve basis. Check it out on its last day. Howard County Arts Council, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. hocoarts.org

American Craft Show

Catch this nationally touring show while it’s in town. You can browse collections from more than 600 esteemed artists selling their jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home goods. The Baltimore Convention Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $14, $34 for a three-day pass. craftcouncil.org

Saturday

Elizabeth Catlett Family Day

Enjoy a special admission price and bring the whole family to explore the works of renowned printmaker and sculptor Elizabeth Catlett. Watch Afro-Latino dance performances and hear storytelling inspired by this amazing artist. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. lewismuseum.org.

Frozen Harbor Music Festival

For two days, 160 artists from around the country flock to Baltimore. Shows take place at 10 venues around the Inner Harbor, from Rams Head Live to Luckies Tavern. Whether you listen to hip-hop or punk rock, you’ll find a show that’s right up your alley at this blockbuster annual event. Feb. 22 and 23. $125 for a two-day, all-venue pass. frozenharbor.com

Sunday

Seinfeld Trivia.

If you think you know this iconic ’90s sitcom, then put your knowledge to the test for the chance to win beer, swag, and cash prizes. Nepenthe Brewing Co., 2-4 p.m. Free. nepenthebrewingco.com

Mac ‘N’ Cheese Cook-Off