Weekend Plans, What to Do Feb. 20-23

From museum nights and craft shows to the annual Frozen Harbor Music Festival, lots of fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great weekend plans around the area.
Thursday
Museum Nights: Red, Black & Green
At the Lewis Museum, Black History Month means education, engagement and, of course, fun. For one night only, the museum opens after hours and invites you and the family to party. Dance to a set by DJ Tanz as you enjoy a complimentary signature drink or bite, or release your inner artists and experiment with printmaking, inspired by a current exhibition. And if you think you have what it takes, you’ll get the opportunity to compete in Black history and culture trivia for prizes. Feb. 20, The Lewis Museum, 6-9 p.m. $25. lewismuseum.org
Friday
HoCo Open 2020
This unique, non-juried annual exhibit, which celebrates any and all artists in Howard County, accepts its pieces on a first-come, first-serve basis. Check it out on its last day. Howard County Arts Council, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. hocoarts.org
American Craft Show
Catch this nationally touring show while it’s in town. You can browse collections from more than 600 esteemed artists selling their jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home goods. The Baltimore Convention Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $14, $34 for a three-day pass. craftcouncil.org
Saturday
Elizabeth Catlett Family Day
Enjoy a special admission price and bring the whole family to explore the works of renowned printmaker and sculptor Elizabeth Catlett. Watch Afro-Latino dance performances and hear storytelling inspired by this amazing artist. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. lewismuseum.org.
Frozen Harbor Music Festival
For two days, 160 artists from around the country flock to Baltimore. Shows take place at 10 venues around the Inner Harbor, from Rams Head Live to Luckies Tavern. Whether you listen to hip-hop or punk rock, you’ll find a show that’s right up your alley at this blockbuster annual event. Feb. 22 and 23. $125 for a two-day, all-venue pass. frozenharbor.com
Sunday
Seinfeld Trivia.
If you think you know this iconic ’90s sitcom, then put your knowledge to the test for the chance to win beer, swag, and cash prizes. Nepenthe Brewing Co., 2-4 p.m. Free. nepenthebrewingco.com
Mac ‘N’ Cheese Cook-Off
Fancy yourself a cheese wiz? Let the judges decide as you break out your very best mac and cheese recipe and vie for that first place cash prize. Creativity encouraged. Fish Head Cantina, 2-5 p.m. $25. fishheadcantina.com