Weekend Plans, What to Do Feb. 6-9

By Style Staff





From handmade happy hours to half-price Friday nights, lots of fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great weekend plans around the area.

Wednesday

Art of Comedy Open Mic

Budding comedians can try out five minutes of their material on Wednesdays in what is billed as the city’s “hottest open mic night.” We can’t vouch for that, but we will bet on the laughs and a welcoming crowd. Motor House, 8-11 p.m. Motorhousebaltimore.com

Thursday

Handmade Happy Hour

Every Thursday, drop by The Pottery Stop after 5 p.m. and get 15% off your ceramic project. BYOB so you can sip while you paint your custom vase. The Pottery Stop, 5-10 p.m. Price varies per project. thepotterystop.com

Friday

Musical Tribute to Charlie Chaplin

Violinist Philippe Quint combines clips from classic Charlie Chaplin films with live music, as a tribute to the iconic actor, comedian and composer. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 8 p.m. $10-$65. bsomusic.org

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week

Alma Cocina Latina is taking this opportunity to get creative with their menu to show their patrons that vegan food is much more than just “rabbit food.” If you are already in love with their regular menu, you will want to give their special vegan week menu a try. Here you can experience the benefits, both taste- and health-wise, of a vegetable-based diet through their exotic dishes like the Vegan Forrest or Squash Tartare by Executive Chef Karem Barragan. 2400 Boston Street, Suite 108. Check the website for prices and times. almacocinalatina.com/

Half-Price Friday Nights

All the fun for half the price. Spend any or every Friday night with 20,000 plus amazing, aquatic animals at the National Aquarium. Sponsored by M&T Bank. National Aquarium, 5-8 p.m. $20 adults, $15 kids. aqua.org

Saturday

Maple Magic

Sweeten up your Saturday. An Irvine naturalist will teach you how to identify and tap maple trees to collect its sugary sap and convert it into syrup. Irvine Nature Center, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. $10. explorenature.doubleknot.com

African Fabric Workshop

Put some color into your winter and celebrate Black History Month with this educational workshop on the meaning behind African printed fabrics. Led by renowned Baltimore-based designer Akos “Sunday” Regal, this 90-minute presentation is for all ages. Participants receive free museum admission for the day, plus a fabric swatch to take home. Please register in advance. Baltimore Museum of Industry, 11-12:30 a.m. $10 adults, $5 students. thebmi.org

Sunday

The Art of the Movies

Get ready for tonight’s Oscars with this weekend walk-in tour that showcases the gods and goddesses who influence today’s superheroes and storytelling. Weekend walk-in tours happen every Saturday and Sunday at the museum and often feature a timely theme. Put some art in your weekend. The Walters Art Museum, 1-2 p.m. Free. thewalters.org