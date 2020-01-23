Weekend Plans, What to Do Jan. 23-26

From cocktail tours to comic book workshops, lots of weekend fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.
Thursday
3 – 4 p.m. | Using drills, spiles and metal buckets, children ages 5 and up will learn the old-fashioned way of tapping a maple tree. Brookside Nature Center, Wheaton, MD; $3 per person; montgomeryparks.org
The Caffeinated City
Take a tour of Zeke’s Coffee Roastery and check out their unique roasting process, all while learning about Baltimore’s rich coffee history. Zeke’s Coffee, 2-3 p.m. $10. baltimoreheritage.com
The Old Fashioned Cocktail Tour
This tipsy tour takes you through the history of an iconic drink: the old-fashioned. After a walk through the distillery, you’ll get the chance to craft your own take on this classic cocktail. Sagamore Spirit, 7-8:30 p.m. $25. sagamorespirit.com
Friday
Friday Crafternoon
Unwind and destress with crafts. You can bring your own project or start a new one using our supplies. Enoch Pratt Free Library, Southeast Anchor Branch, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. prattlibrary.org
Charm City Bluegrass Presents: Geraldine
Sip and snack as you enjoy a waterfront view and the musical stylings of Appalachian folk group Geraldine. Pitango Bakery + Cafe, 6-8 p.m. Free. pitangogelato.com
Saturday
Workshop: Creating Black Comic Books
Aspiring artists, this one’s for you. Learn how to hone your drawing skills, self-publish and stand out in the comic industry. For ages 11-17. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 1-2:30 p.m. $8. lewismuseum.org
Sunday
Harry Potter Trivia
Show off your Ravenclaw smarts at this Harry Potter trivia night and you may just walk away with a bag full of your weight in Galleons. Nepenthe Brewing Co., 2-4 p.m. Free. nepenthebrewingco.com
The Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet
This acclaimed, New York-based jazz guitarist is dropping by Baltimore for one night only. Don’t miss his innovative yet timeless take on the genre. The Baltimore Museum of Art, 5-7:30 p.m. $45. artbma.org