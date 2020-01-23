Weekend Plans, What to Do Jan. 23-26

By Style Staff





From cocktail tours to comic book workshops, lots of weekend fun is on the calendar. Here is Baltimore Style’s lineup of great events around the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday

Tip-Tapping Maple Trees

3 – 4 p.m. | Using drills, spiles and metal buckets, children ages 5 and up will learn the old-fashioned way of tapping a maple tree. Brookside Nature Center, Wheaton, MD; $3 per person; montgomeryparks.org

The Caffeinated City

Take a tour of Zeke’s Coffee Roastery and check out their unique roasting process, all while learning about Baltimore’s rich coffee history. Zeke’s Coffee, 2-3 p.m. $10. baltimoreheritage.com

The Old Fashioned Cocktail Tour

This tipsy tour takes you through the history of an iconic drink: the old-fashioned. After a walk through the distillery, you’ll get the chance to craft your own take on this classic cocktail. Sagamore Spirit, 7-8:30 p.m. $25. sagamorespirit.com

Friday

Friday Crafternoon

Unwind and destress with crafts. You can bring your own project or start a new one using our supplies. Enoch Pratt Free Library, Southeast Anchor Branch, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. prattlibrary.org

Charm City Bluegrass Presents: Geraldine

Sip and snack as you enjoy a waterfront view and the musical stylings of Appalachian folk group Geraldine. Pitango Bakery + Cafe, 6-8 p.m. Free. pitangogelato.com

Saturday

Workshop: Creating Black Comic Books

Aspiring artists, this one’s for you. Learn how to hone your drawing skills, self-publish and stand out in the comic industry. For ages 11-17. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 1-2:30 p.m. $8. lewismuseum.org

Sunday

Harry Potter Trivia

Show off your Ravenclaw smarts at this Harry Potter trivia night and you may just walk away with a bag full of your weight in Galleons. Nepenthe Brewing Co., 2-4 p.m. Free. nepenthebrewingco.com

The Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet