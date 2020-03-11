Weekend Plans, What to Do March 12-15

Here is our roundup of weekend fun across the area! Check websites before you go; as our community prepares for Coronavirus, we expect cancellations and postponements.
Thursday
Stitch Strong
In honor of Women’s History Month, an embroidery expert will help you cross-stitch an empowering message or a silhouette of a feminist icon. For ages 14 and older. Howard County Center for the Arts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $45. hocoarts.org
Saint Patty’s Day Celebration
James Joyce Irish Pub and Restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and will feed you quite well with its menu of stews, pies and bangers. Harbor East; thejamesjoycepub.com
Friday
2nd Annual Baltimore Old-Time Music Festival
For two days, the country’s best old-time musicians, singers and dancers flock to Baltimore. Check out an intimate concert, drop by a workshop or join in a lively square dance. Creative Alliance, showtimes available online. $12-$150. creativealliance.org
Saturday
White Elephant Barn Sale
Bring your own bag and fill it with discounted goodies. The museum is clearing out its storage closet and hawking bargain books, electronics, retro memorabilia, art supplies and more. American Visionary Art Museum, 7-11 a.m. Free. avam.org
Author Talk: ‘The Struggle Is Eternal’
Listen to author Joseph R. Fitzgerald share the story of activist Gloria Richardson, leader of the Cambridge Movement here in Maryland during the height of the 1960s struggle for civil rights. A book signing will follow. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 1 p.m. $8 member, $10 nonmember. lewismuseum.org
Celtic Woman Celebration: The 15th Anniversary Tour
Immerse yourself in the sounds and traditions of Ireland. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — and 15 years of music-making — this all-female Irish musical ensemble is performing its greatest hits. The Hippodrome Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $65. baltimore.broadway.com
Sunday
Plants and People Sunday: Sprouts
Every third Sunday, the Conservatory invites pre-K and early elementary students to make a plant-themed craft that will introduce them to the world of gardening. Rawlings Conservatory, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. rawlingsconservatory.org
To Catch a Leprechaun
Add a little magic to your St. Patrick’s Day festivities by learning how to catch a leprechaun. In this interactive art lesson, you’ll create a “lucky” garden that’s sure to lure one in. Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 3-4:30 p.m. $8. otterpointcreek.org