Weekend Plans, What to Do March 12-15

Here is our roundup of weekend fun across the area! Check websites before you go; as our community prepares for Coronavirus, we expect cancellations and postponements.

Thursday

Stitch Strong

In honor of Women’s History Month, an embroidery expert will help you cross-stitch an empowering message or a silhouette of a feminist icon. For ages 14 and older. Howard County Center for the Arts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $45. hocoarts.org

Saint Patty’s Day Celebration

James Joyce Irish Pub and Restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and will feed you quite well with its menu of stews, pies and bangers. Harbor East; thejamesjoycepub.com

Friday

2nd Annual Baltimore Old-Time Music Festival

For two days, the country’s best old-time musicians, singers and dancers flock to Baltimore. Check out an intimate concert, drop by a workshop or join in a lively square dance. Creative Alliance, showtimes available online. $12-$150. creativealliance.org

Saturday

White Elephant Barn Sale

Bring your own bag and fill it with discounted goodies. The museum is clearing out its storage closet and hawking bargain books, electronics, retro memorabilia, art supplies and more. American Visionary Art Museum, 7-11 a.m. Free. avam.org

Author Talk: ‘The Struggle Is Eternal’

Listen to author Joseph R. Fitzgerald share the story of activist Gloria Richardson, leader of the Cambridge Movement here in Maryland during the height of the 1960s struggle for civil rights. A book signing will follow. Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 1 p.m. $8 member, $10 nonmember. lewismuseum.org

Celtic Woman Celebration: The 15th Anniversary Tour

Immerse yourself in the sounds and traditions of Ireland. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — and 15 years of music-making — this all-female Irish musical ensemble is performing its greatest hits. The Hippodrome Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $65. baltimore.broadway.com

Sunday

Plants and People Sunday: Sprouts

Every third Sunday, the Conservatory invites pre-K and early elementary students to make a plant-themed craft that will introduce them to the world of gardening. Rawlings Conservatory, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. rawlingsconservatory.org

