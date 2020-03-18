Weekend Plans, What to Do March 19-22

By Style Staff





With many of us already working and schooling from home and practicing social distancing, it leaves a crucial question: What can I do from home this weekend? Don’t worry; we have some suggestions for five fun things you can do to pass the time.

Make a fruity cocktail

Trust us, this one is bananas!

Make a new recipe

Need inspiration? Check out this seafood dish, perfect for all seasons.

Check out these great spring reads

While you’re at it, you can write your own book review!

Binge-watch new episodes of your favorite TV show

Need a suggestion? The Bold Type offers TV best friends we all want to be BFFs with IRL.

Then, watch some reruns with all of your favorite TV couples

A little MerDer showmance anyone?